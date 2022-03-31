Share
News

Report: Biden Admin About to End Trump-Era Immigration Restriction, Throwing the Floodgates Wide Open

 By Jack Davis  March 31, 2022 at 9:57am
Share

Amid record numbers of illegal immigrants entering America, one of the few Trump-era tools left in place to limit illegal immigration will be removed in May, according to new reports.

During the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. officials implemented what is known as Title 42, a public health policy that allowed immigration officials to turn back illegal immigrants to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As coronavirus cases have declined, the Biden administration has been under pressure from progressives to end Title 42 and open the floodgates wide for illegal immigrants.

A CNN report that cites officials it did not name said that as of May 23, Title 42 will no longer be enforced.

Trending:
Fox News Guest: 'Horse's A** Biden' Was Defeated by a Piece of Pizza in Front of the Entire World

According to Customs and Border Protection data, 1.7 million illegal immigrants were turned back from the border since March 2020.

Homeland Security Department projections estimate that without Title 42 in place, up to 18,000 illegal immigrants per day will troop into the United States.

Has Joe Biden ruined border security?

Even with Title 42 in place, Border Patrol agents have made more than 7,000 arrests per day over the past week, according to The Washington Post.

The CNN report cited what it said was a federal law enforcement official as saying between 30,000 to 60,000 people are waiting for Title 42 to be lifted, so they can enter the U.S.

Once in the U.S., it is likely that many will be released into the U.S. pending immigration proceedings.

“Their plan is to move people into the country faster,” Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma said, the Post reported. “That’s their whole plan. What they have worked on, apparently for a year, is the way to expedite people crossing the border and moving into the interior at a faster rate.”

Related:
Hundreds of Ukrainian Refugees Determine the Easiest Way to Enter the US Is Through the Southern Border: Report

Kate Bedingfield, the White House communications director, said Wednesday that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will set the timetable for lifting Title 42.

“[We] are planning for multiple contingencies, and we have every expectation that when the CDC ultimately decides it’s appropriate to lift Title 42, there will be an influx of people to the border,” she said, according to Fox News.

The Border Patrol has said that there were 164,973 encounters with illegal immigrants in February, up from 101,099 in February 2021.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz has said that the Border Patrol will surpass a million encounters with illegal immigrants during the federal fiscal year that began in October.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Inflation Spikes to New 40-Year High, with Food and Gas Prices Leading the Surge
Report: Biden Admin About to End Trump-Era Immigration Restriction, Throwing the Floodgates Wide Open
Video: Rep. Maxine Waters Sparks Outrage by Telling Homeless People to 'Go Home'
Key Biden Nominee Blocked by Senate After 3 Democrats Side with Republicans
Parents of US Veteran Imprisoned in Russia Accuse Biden of Breaking Promise He Made to Them
See more...

Conversation