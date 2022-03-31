Amid record numbers of illegal immigrants entering America, one of the few Trump-era tools left in place to limit illegal immigration will be removed in May, according to new reports.

During the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. officials implemented what is known as Title 42, a public health policy that allowed immigration officials to turn back illegal immigrants to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As coronavirus cases have declined, the Biden administration has been under pressure from progressives to end Title 42 and open the floodgates wide for illegal immigrants.

A CNN report that cites officials it did not name said that as of May 23, Title 42 will no longer be enforced.

Indeed: “And even if the administration briefly keeps some limited version of Title 42 in place for political reasons, almost everything else it’s doing is sending the signal to prospective illegal immigrants to come on down.” https://t.co/nX3cHDyf6H — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) March 30, 2022

According to Customs and Border Protection data, 1.7 million illegal immigrants were turned back from the border since March 2020.

Homeland Security Department projections estimate that without Title 42 in place, up to 18,000 illegal immigrants per day will troop into the United States.

Even with Title 42 in place, Border Patrol agents have made more than 7,000 arrests per day over the past week, according to The Washington Post.

The CNN report cited what it said was a federal law enforcement official as saying between 30,000 to 60,000 people are waiting for Title 42 to be lifted, so they can enter the U.S.

Once in the U.S., it is likely that many will be released into the U.S. pending immigration proceedings.

Lifting Title 42 will mean that there are NO LIMITS WHATSOEVER at our Southern Border. The sovereignty of our country is already basically gone, but this is going to send illegal immigration to heights we can’t even fathom. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 30, 2022

“Their plan is to move people into the country faster,” Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma said, the Post reported. “That’s their whole plan. What they have worked on, apparently for a year, is the way to expedite people crossing the border and moving into the interior at a faster rate.”

Kate Bedingfield, the White House communications director, said Wednesday that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will set the timetable for lifting Title 42.

“[We] are planning for multiple contingencies, and we have every expectation that when the CDC ultimately decides it’s appropriate to lift Title 42, there will be an influx of people to the border,” she said, according to Fox News.

Title 42 is the only thing keeping the Biden admin from ultimately handing over our border to the cartels and smugglers who are already taking advantage of their neglectful border policies. Title 42 must stay in place. It’s a matter of national security. https://t.co/bGnHWyPReV — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 30, 2022

The Border Patrol has said that there were 164,973 encounters with illegal immigrants in February, up from 101,099 in February 2021.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz has said that the Border Patrol will surpass a million encounters with illegal immigrants during the federal fiscal year that began in October.

