Report: Raw Sewage from Mexico Is Plaguing American Cities

Beachgoers gather near dying kelp near Scripps Pier on Aug. 7, 2018, in San Diego, California.

By Jack Davis
Published April 8, 2021 at 9:22am
Southern California is experiencing beach closures due to raw sewage from Mexico that is making its way to the Pacific Ocean via the Tijuana River, according to new reports.

This weekend, San Diego County officials closed multiple beaches, according to KSWB-TV.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina is livid over the long-running issue.

“Mexico is still using the Tijuana River as an open sewer and residents of San Diego, IB and Coronado are suffering as a result,” he said, according to KPBS-TV.

Recent storms throughout the San Diego and Tijuana areas have made the situation worse, according to Fox News.

But Dedina said the crisis continues in rainy or dry weather.

“We have anywhere from 10 to 25 million gallons a day into the ocean,” Dedina told KPBS. “What’s really clear is that the pollution levels are off the charts. If you start seeing the county’s daily testing, which we are thankful for, the pollution levels are extraordinarily high all the way from northern Baja all the way to Imperial Beach.”

The federal government has approved spending $300 million to address the issue of border pollution, but nothing has yet been done with the money.

Some say the problem is with Mexico.

“They make repairs here, they make a repair there and the tendency is to make a big claim: ‘We fixed it, we fixed the issue,’” said Imperial Beach City Council member Paloma Aguirre, according to Border Report.

She said Tijuana’s 1940s-era sewer system is now trying to cope with a population of two million people.

“We have an ongoing sewage and public health crisis related to the sewage for better part of last 30 years,” Aguirre said.

Should Mexico be forced to fix this?

As a result, high levels of bacteria plague the beaches.

“You’re living exposed to these pollutants, I myself have gotten sick, gone to urgent care, everyone on the city council has gotten sick, it affects overall quality of life in this community,” the council member added.

Even Navy SEALs who train nearby have been impacted.

“It wreaks havoc on your system. Stomach aches, throwing up, I mean, coming out both ends — fever. And you just have to suck it up and keep going,” retired SEAL Steve Viola said last year of the sewage pollution, according to CBS News.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
