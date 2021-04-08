Southern California is experiencing beach closures due to raw sewage from Mexico that is making its way to the Pacific Ocean via the Tijuana River, according to new reports.

This weekend, San Diego County officials closed multiple beaches, according to KSWB-TV.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina is livid over the long-running issue.

“Mexico is still using the Tijuana River as an open sewer and residents of San Diego, IB and Coronado are suffering as a result,” he said, according to KPBS-TV.

The residents of @CityofIB reported sickening stench of sewage+toxic waste today. This is why the @sdapcd board: @seanelo @SDGeorgette @MarcusBush_NC @NoraVargasSD @SupFletcher must address this EJ air pollution crisis. The TJ River is an air and water pollution emergency. — Serge Dedina (@Serge4IBMayor) April 6, 2021

Recent storms throughout the San Diego and Tijuana areas have made the situation worse, according to Fox News.

But Dedina said the crisis continues in rainy or dry weather.

“We have anywhere from 10 to 25 million gallons a day into the ocean,” Dedina told KPBS. “What’s really clear is that the pollution levels are off the charts. If you start seeing the county’s daily testing, which we are thankful for, the pollution levels are extraordinarily high all the way from northern Baja all the way to Imperial Beach.”

Tijuana River has been flowing non stop with sewage/toxic waste everyday in 2021– we are facing another catastrophic spring and summer in south San Diego County unless ⁦@EPA⁩ @cilamexico⁩ and take immediate action to stop the river flow. Flow is currently 30+ MGD. pic.twitter.com/v6KEeisnk1 — Serge Dedina (@Serge4IBMayor) April 6, 2021

Apparently environmental justice is a buzzword applied to everywhere else except the Tijuana River Valley where dumping toxic waste and sewage on kids, Navy SEALs wildlife and beaches is accepted and ignored. — Serge Dedina (@Serge4IBMayor) April 6, 2021

The federal government has approved spending $300 million to address the issue of border pollution, but nothing has yet been done with the money.

Some say the problem is with Mexico.

“They make repairs here, they make a repair there and the tendency is to make a big claim: ‘We fixed it, we fixed the issue,’” said Imperial Beach City Council member Paloma Aguirre, according to Border Report.

She said Tijuana’s 1940s-era sewer system is now trying to cope with a population of two million people.

“We have an ongoing sewage and public health crisis related to the sewage for better part of last 30 years,” Aguirre said.

As a result, high levels of bacteria plague the beaches.

“You’re living exposed to these pollutants, I myself have gotten sick, gone to urgent care, everyone on the city council has gotten sick, it affects overall quality of life in this community,” the council member added.

Even Navy SEALs who train nearby have been impacted.

“It wreaks havoc on your system. Stomach aches, throwing up, I mean, coming out both ends — fever. And you just have to suck it up and keep going,” retired SEAL Steve Viola said last year of the sewage pollution, according to CBS News.

