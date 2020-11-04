Login
Report: Trump Insiders Believe 'They Are in a Good Position' as Results Roll In

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 3, 2020 at 10:51pm
President Donald Trump’s campaign is reportedly “cautiously optimistic” that he will win a second term.

“There is clearly a sense from those at or close to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that they are in a good position,” Fox News’ Blake Burman reported.

“One White House official said they flat-out they believe Trump will win, while another expressed some nervous optimism,” the reporter added.

The post to Fox News live updates election blog was made after 11 p.m. Eastern Time as results continue to flow in from around the country.

The only apparent surprise of the evening for the Trump team has been Arizona, which the president carried in 2016.

The main difference this go-around is coming out of Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix.

Trump beat Hillary Clinton by approximately 3 percentage points in Arizona’s most populous county in 2016.

However, this time Democratic Joe Biden held over an 8 percentage point lead in the county and an over 6 point lead in the state at the time of this writing.

Nonetheless, the rest of the Electoral College map is shaping up much like 2016.

Do you think Trump will win re-election?

Trump looks to have secured convincing wins in the battleground states of Florida and Ohio and is holding strong in Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Trump tweeted 12:45 a.m. EST that, “I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
