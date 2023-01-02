Parler Share
Commentary
The above image is of a police car.
Commentary
The above image is of a police car. (Douglas Sacha / Getty Images)

Republican Lawmaker Ticketed for Public Intoxication, Releases Statement in Response

 By Josiah Upper  January 2, 2023 at 4:39pm
Parler Share

A South Carolina state senator was ticketed for public intoxication on Sunday while sitting in his parked car, according to reports.

Now, he has spoken out.

Senator Tom Davis, a Republican, left a party where he drank alcohol, and almost immediately realized that he was not sober enough to be driving, officials reported according to WSPA.

Davis then pulled over in a nearby lot, turned his car off, and sat there for over an hour, presumably to clear his head.

He waited for over an hour there, at which time he was approached by a Lexington Police Department officer who ticketed him for public intoxication. He was reportedly cooperative with law enforcement.

Trending:
Founding Drummer of Rock Band Dead at 45: 'He Laid Down to Rest and Simply Faded Out'

He was notably not charged with driving under the influence, according to the report.

Davis has expressed extreme remorse for his lapse in judgment.

“I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family and to my constituents,” Davis said in a statement according to WSPA.

“I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake. Instead, I am going to learn from it and move forward with a greater sense of responsibility.”

Is there a drinking problem in America?

“I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake.”

It was New Year’s weekend, but that really doesn’t matter.

Drunk driving is one of the most reckless and selfish things a person can do.

I’ve lost someone to drunk driving. I profoundly wish I was the only one who has.

While the most obvious choice when it comes to this type of situation is to never get behind the wheel in the first place, Davis did make the right call in getting off the road as soon as he realized the enormity of the mistake that he was making.

Related:
GOP Plan for Early January Has the Left Losing Their Minds

He’s right to be ashamed. He’s right to be embarrassed.

But he’s also right to take ownership of his misstep.

At this point, all we can ask of him is to take one step in the right direction, follow it with another, then another, and not look back.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Josiah Upper
Josiah Upper is an editor and columnist for The Western Journal and Concealed Nation. He was a former contributor for Conservative Tribune, a publication of The Western Journal.




Republican Lawmaker Ticketed for Public Intoxication, Releases Statement in Response
Man Hated His Tesla Model S So Much, He Traded It for a Chrysler - 'I Couldn't Be Happier'
Tesla Catches Fire in Dead of Night Inside Garage Just After Christmas, Spreads Into Home
Airline Worker Dead After Being 'Ingested' Into Engine, But Nobody Is Sure How It Happened
Work Dispute Turns Deadly in Florida, Business Partners Pull Guns On Each Other
See more...

Conversation