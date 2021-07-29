This should be the wake-up call the woke military needs.

Judging by the headlines of the Joe Biden presidency, the U.S. military has been consumed with strategies for battling the white supremacy boogeyman, pushing coronavirus vaccinations, and making the world safe for pregnant Air Force pilots.

They’re all liberal causes that meet the current political moment, but for one retired general, they’re an invitation to war — and the rest of the country should be listening.

How Woke U.S. Military Leaders Make U.S. Enemies More Likely To Start A Warhttps://t.co/7j9a7HG5MZ — The Federalist (@FDRLST) July 29, 2021

In a commentary piece published Thursday by The Federalist, retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Greg Newbold laid out a convincing case for how the military’s current obsession with liberal priorities is actually placing the country in danger.

While no serious observer can dispute the technological advantages enjoyed by the world’s most powerful country, Newbold pointed out that technology doesn’t win wars. Soldiers do — and their counterparts in other branches.

To be clear, nothing Newbold wrote could be taken as a criticism of the more than 1 million men and women who actually make up the armed forces — and nothing here is intended to do so. For decades, as history shows, dictators the world over have learned to their sorrow about the fighting power of the United States.

But too many brave Americans have died in the process. And, Newbold noted, the primary function of a military is not so much winning a war, but convincing potential foes that, if they’re foolish enough to start one, they’re going to lose badly.

Do you think the U.S. military is projecting weakness to the world? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

That’s not the image of strength the armed forces are projecting under the Biden administration, when military bases have hosted host drag shows, or even drag storytimes for kids. It’s not even the image the military is pretending to recruit for (whatever the merits of lesbian weddings, they don’t instill fear in the nation’s foes).

“When enemies read of male soldiers wearing pregnancy suits and high heels, required ‘sensitivity’ training, ‘Emma and her two moms’ recruiting videos, ‘safe spaces’ from the pressures of introductory training, the dilution of our ground combat forces, and transgender special treatment, they judge these actions not by our standards, but by their own,” Newbold wrote.

“These policies may play well in the salons on the U.S coasts, but they most decidedly do not impress the audiences in China, North Korea, Russia, or Iran. This was not the case even a dozen years ago, and the situation is worsening.”

Democrats and their mainstream media allies spent four years viciously attacking President Donald Trump, but his willingness to engage and defeat the country’s enemies was unquestionable.

The “caliphate” of the Islamic State group was all but destroyed, after flourishing like a malignant tumor during the Obama presidency. The murderous mullahs of Iran were faced with the relentless pressure of sanctions that hobbled the Islamic Republic’s economy.

And while there was, blessedly, no military conflict with China under Trump, the communist dictatorship knew well that the 45th president was a formidable opponent in trade wars.

But during the Biden presidency, “strength” seems to be gauged by how aggressively top military leaders are promoting critical race theory.

It’s important to note that Newbold’s criticisms cross party lines. Back in 2006, he was making headlines in The New York Times and other mainstream media outlets for a TIME Magazine piece he wrote castigating then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

His here-and-now criticisms of the Biden presidency are dead-on:

“Here’s a test case: Will China be more or less emboldened to seize Taiwan if they misjudge the strength and grit of our military? Here’s a further test case: Will Russian President Vladimir Putin conclude that our forces are not as tough as Russian soldiers, and will that assessment further allow him to expand on his seizure of the Crimea in 2014?

“Don’t forget our allies and those nations sitting on the fence. If they perceive U.S. weakness, are they more or less likely to align with our foreign policy objectives?

“Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis had it right. There should be only one measurable standard for our defense policies and priorities: Does the action make us more or less lethal?”

That doesn’t appear to be the priority of the Biden military.

Midterm elections that could end the current gossamer-thin Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate are only 15 months away. Every American who cares about the country’s future should be determined to vote, and get others to vote, to make sure Republicans win both houses of Congress.

But the presidential election, which can’t help but act as a referendum on Joe Biden, or whatever Democrat is running in his place, is three years off.

Until then, a Democrat will remain as commander in chief of the military, with all the wokeness — and weakness — that the word “Democrat” entails in the second decade of the 21st century.

And that makes the danger of war more real than what any liberal cause of the moment will be.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.