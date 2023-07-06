Share
(ineskoleva / Getty Images)

Revealed: Major Free Pass for Deadbeat Parents Included in Newsom's Controversial Reparations Task Force Report

 By Richard Moorhead  July 5, 2023 at 6:18pm
A California leftist task force is eyeing a reparations proposal that would give deadbeat parents of one race a means to avoid their paying their child support bill.

The California Reparations Task Force asked the state legislature to eliminate back-owed child support and the associated interest in a 1,100 page report this week, according to Fox News.

The leftist task force reserved the request for the black residents of the state.

“The Task Force recommends that the Legislature enact legislation to terminate all interest accrued on back child support, requiring only the payment of the principal owed.

“At a minimum, the proposal recommends that the Legislature eliminate the prospective accrual of interest on child support debt for low-income parents.”

The entity cited the “disproportionate amount of African Americans who are burdened with child support debt.”

The task force further recommended that California law allow for forgiveness of child support payments on the basis of a debtor’s lacking financial means.

“The Task Force further recommends that the Legislature amend Family Code section 17560, the ‘offers in compromise’ provision, to allow for offers in compromise and forgiveness of child support debt based solely on a parent’s fnancial (sic) circumstances and ability to pay.”

California taxpayers would be burdened with the costs of unpaid child support payments under the arrangement.

There’s no indication that the expensive handout to absent parents is slated to become state law.

The report is being delivered as advice to the state legislature.

The task force itself has no power to enact leftist benefit programs on the basis of race.

The body provided more than 100 policy recommendations to the legislature, according to CBS News.

One attorney involved in the report’s commission described it as a “book of truth” in a news conference at the state legislature in Sacramento last week.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared to dismiss a similar giveaway idea proposed by the task force in May, stating that “dealing with the legacy of slavery is about much more than cash payments,” according to CNN.

Nearly four in 10 black Americans live in households headed by a married couple, with 31 percent living in households headed by a woman, according to Pew Research.

Black men are significantly more likely to be incarcerated later in life if they’re raised in a household headed by a single parent, according to a 2021 study by the Institute for Family Studies.

Richard Moorhead
Conversation