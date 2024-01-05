'Rich Men North of Richmond' Singer Drops Music Video Following Epstein Docs Reveal
Country music sensation Oliver Anthony released a video response on Friday to a document drop in the case of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and those who associated with him.
Anthony cut a snippet from his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” and used it as a soundtrack for a video in which he highlighted some of the more disturbing excerpts from the court documents released Wednesday.
“Imagine if our government worked as hard to take care of veterans as they do pedophiles,” he said in the post on X.
In the video, Anthony highlighted numerous passages from the documents, including a line in which it was alleged that former President Bill Clinton “likes them young, referring to girls.”
Anthony’s video also highlighted references to former Democratic New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, disgraced British royal Prince Andrew and famed attorney Alan Dershowitz.
The video concluded with one passage in which a victim of sex trafficking was asked if she had ever been forced to have sex with “foreign presidents.”
In the document, the victim answered, “Yes.”
The video was not Anthony’s first reference to accused sex trafficker Epstein and his notorious Caribbean island.
His song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” which took the music world by storm this past summer, featured a line that he made sure to include in his Friday video:
“I wish politicians would look out for miners, and not just minors on an island somewhere.”
NPR claimed Anthony received backlash because the song “leans into extremist conspiracy theories.”
The Washington Post, meanwhile, cautioned that Anthony’s song risked “mainstreaming” conspiracy theories.
The Post managed to use the piece to take shots at not only Anthony but also the 2023 box office hit “Sound of Freedom,” which highlights the international human trafficking trade.
“But with lyrics such as ‘I wish politicians would look out for miners, and not just minors on an island somewhere’ — an apparent reference to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking — ‘Rich Men’ also nods to conspiracy theories and grievances that are deeply rooted in far-right circles,” the newspaper’s Anne Branigin wrote.
Branigin added that “QAnon believers often cite Epstein as proof that a global cabal of elites has been trafficking children.”
“Some believe the success of the song, particularly on the heels of ‘Sound of Freedom,’ a box office smash that echoed QAnon propaganda, signals a mainstreaming of ideas that were once fringe,” she wrote.
The newly released documents, which were part of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, contained the names of more than 100 people linked to the convicted sex offender.
