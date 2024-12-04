'That's Ridiculous': 'The View' Hosts Get Slapped with Reality About Biden, And They Didn't Take It Too Well

“The Breakfast Club” radio host Charlamagne tha God offered a nice dose of reality to “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow panelists on Wednesday, laying out exactly why President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter Biden was wrong.

The previous day Goldberg had defended Biden’s decision to issue a blanket pardon of Hunter, saying, “He is the president of the United States. And it is his right, and he doesn’t have to explain to anybody. This is his right as president,” Mediaite reported.

She also dismissed the notion that Democrats had ceded the moral high ground because of Biden’s move, saying the party does so many good things.

Charlamagne took the opposite position on his program on Tuesday, saying, “I just want Democrats to stop acting like they are on this moral high ground politically when they have shown us they’re not. You know, whether it’s skipping the primary process when Biden stepped down and things like Biden pardoning his son. Stop acting like y’all are the pure party and Republicans aren’t.”

Charlamagne on Joe Biden pardoning Hunter: “I just want Democrats to stop acting like they are on this moral high ground politically when they have shown us they’re not. You know, whether it’s skipping the primary process when Biden stepped down and things like Biden pardoning… pic.twitter.com/zdOY2sTKUl — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 2, 2024

So by inviting him on the program Wednesday, “The View’s” producers knew there was likely to be a clash, and there was.

Charlamagne reiterated and expanded on his Tuesday pardon comments, saying, “I think all of the criticism is valid. Democrats stand on this moral high ground all the time, and, you know, they act so self-righteous. The reality is, he didn’t have to say anything in regards to whether or not his son wanted to be pardoned.”

Should Joe Biden have pardoned Hunter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“He could have said, ‘Hey, man, I’m not focused on that right now.’ But since they were calling Trump a threat to democracy and they were saying, ‘Nobody is above the law,’ but they were speaking about him, that’s what they were running on, so when he kept saying things like, ‘Nobody is above the law. I respect the jury’s decision in regards to my son,’ he didn’t believe that. But he didn’t have to volunteer that lie to begin with,” the radio host continued.

And that was as much as Goldberg could take, so she interjected: “I’m going to stop you for a second, only because you don’t know that it was a lie.”

“Why can’t you say when Democrats are wrong!?” Charlamagne tha God and Whoopi Goldberg clash over Biden pardoning his son, Hunter. pic.twitter.com/uL2cG4tjBg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2024

“Do you really think he just changed his mind over Thanksgiving weekend, all of the sudden?” Charlamagne retorted.

“I think he changed his mind because he got sick of watching everybody else get over,” Goldberg fired back. “At some point you get to the place where you just go, ‘So I’m just going to follow the straight and narrow always,’ because that’s what’s expected of Democrats.”

“But that’s their fault. They’re the ones that go out there, and they stand on this moral high ground. They don’t have to do that,” Charlamagne reasserted.

Goldberg pronounced that she was a Democrat and questioned him, “Tell me what the moral high ground is.”

“The moral high ground is, ‘Nobody’s above the law. I respect what the jurors are saying,'” Charlamagne answered.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin then came to his defense, pointing out that Democrats “ran on” the idea of respecting institutions and arguing for the “impartiality of the Department of Justice” by pointing to its prosecution of Hunter Biden in addition to Trump.

But Biden in his pardon announcement justified his decision by saying the DOJ prosecuted his son for political reasons.

Charlamagne contended that people (including Goldberg) treat their parties like sports teams and “refuse to be objective about anything.”

Goldberg countered that Democrats are not a monolith.

“Then why can’t you say when Democrats are wrong?” Charlamagne queried.

She responded that she does say when her party is wrong.

“You don’t think Joe Biden was wrong?” he asked, and Goldberg answered she did not.

“Well, that’s ridiculous,” Charlamagne said, prompting Goldberg to shoot back, “No, you’re ridiculous.”

“I didn’t say you’re ridiculous, Ms. Goldberg. I just think that’s ridiculous,” he clarified.

Goldberg then asked him to come over to her, and the two hugged it out. It was a cute moment.

Co-host Sunny Hostin also objected to Charlamagne’s view, but he stood his ground, reasserting, “When you are a die-hard Democrat or a die-hard Republican, you refuse to be objective about the other party.”

“Why can’t we just all be objective and call it what it is?” he concluded.

Amen. That’s just what Goldberg and the other ladies on “The View” needed to hear: People will care about and trust your opinion more when you’re objective.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.