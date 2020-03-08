After Rising GOP Star Shares Nasty Note Left on Car, Former Top Dem Implies She Deserved It

It was supposed to just be a run to do some grocery shopping.

But for Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, a rising star in the GOP (and declared as such by President Donald Trump), upon finishing the errand, there was a nasty surprise.

On her car, the Washington Examiner reported, Stefanik found a nasty note calling her a “fascist pig.”

Clearly unintimidated, Stefanik posted a picture of the note on Twitter.

It is truly sad that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate. My husband and I went grocery shopping this morning before district events and enjoyed chatting with constituents throughout the store. This vile anonymous note was left on our car. pic.twitter.com/4K5OBN8qVj — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 7, 2020

Stefanik was a prominent defender of Trump during the Democrats’ failed impeachment effort.

As her House biography notes, Stefanik, age 35, had a track record of accomplishment even before becoming the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the House of Representatives in 2014.

According to the Biographical Directory of the U.S. Congress, Stefanik worked in the George W. Bush administration before running for Congress.

However, what made this worse was the response from former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee. Dean posted on Twitter, “I don’t condone this, but ‘as ye sow, so shall ye reap’. There is no excuse for the note writer or for you. You are a shame to your district and to a democratic United States.”

I don’t condone this, but “as ye sow, so shall ye reap”. There is no excuse for the note writer or for you. You are a shame to your district and to a democratic United States. https://t.co/k1rQL6rgnA — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) March 8, 2020

In other words, Dean thinks Stefanik deserved getting that note on her car.

For what?

Being conservative?

Defending President Trump against what she thought was an unwarranted impeachment?

For daring to be pro-life?

For supporting the Second Amendment to the Constitution?

It seems these days that all sorts of verbal assaults are OK when directed towards Republican and/or conservative women who do not toe the line liberals expect them to.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, the Republican Party’s 2008 nominee for vice president, took years of abuse, including people who said that she deserved to have her house damaged in a 2018 earthquake.

Kellyanne Conway has also faced regular attacks for her support of President Trump, including having CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer drag her marriage into the impeachment of Trump.

And as The Associated Press reported in February 2019, Conway was also physically assaulted by a woman at a restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2018.

The list could go on and on.

And all the while these attacks go on, it will be Republicans and conservatives who will be maligned as sexists and misogynists.

But isn’t it sexist to insist that a woman should or should not hold certain political views simply because of her sex?

Or is that sort of sexism OK when it comes from the likes of Howard Dean?

