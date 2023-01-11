Prayers Needed: High School Student Suddenly Dies, Suspect Cardiac Arrest

Jordan Brister was in his senior year of high school at Amplus Academy in Spring Valley, Nevada, when he died suddenly on Jan. 3.

The 18-year-old experienced cardiac arrest after returning from PE class, according to KSNV.

Brister’s father, Conrad Brister, said his son was found in the bathroom after class and may have been there for up to 25 minutes before anyone found him, according to KLAS-TV.

Once found, staff provided medical attention until the paramedics arrived, transporting him to Southern Hills Hospital.

Brister was an organ donor, so he was kept in the ICU until his organs could be harvested on Sunday.

Brister’s family described him as “a selfless, caring person” whose legacy for helping others continued after his death through his decision to be an organ donor.

His mother said his teachers described him as “a southern gentleman.”

His family doesn’t know what happened beyond the fact his heart simply stopped. They said he doesn’t have any medical history and didn’t do any drugs.

Amplus Academy Executive Director Rachelle Hulet released a statement saying, “The Amplus community sends our love and condolences to the Brister family as well as all of Jordan’s family, friends, and acquaintances.”

The school also posted a statement on their Facebook page expressing their support.

“It is with deep sadness and sympathy that we announce the passing of one of our Senior High School students, Jordan Brister.

“The Amplus community sends our love and condolences to the Brister family as well as to all of Jordan’s family, friends and acquaintances. Those that would like to support the family financially can do so by using the Go Fund Me that has been set up on Jordan’s behalf. Link in our Instagram profile or on Facebook.”

The GoFundMe page said, “The Brister family has suffered a tremendous loss, a loss none of them were prepared for. Jordan Tyler Brister suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school with no explanation as to why.

“Jordan was a senior in high school who planned to join the military after graduating. Words cannot express what the Brister family is going through and there will never be enough answers as to why this has happened. He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest.”

The page noted that the funds raised will be given to the Brister family to cover Jordan’s funeral expenses and provide the family with anything else they may need during this difficult time.

The specific cause of Jordan’s death is still under investigation.

