Rush Limbaugh's Longtime Home Sells for Record Price in Palm Beach, Florida

The oceanfront home of the late conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh has been sold for $155 million, a record for real estate in Palm Beach, Florida, according to a report.

Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, listed the property last year, and an anonymous buyer has pulled it off the market through an LLC, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The property was where Limbaugh, who lost his battle with lung cancer in February 2021, lived and worked.

The talk-radio legend purchased the 2.6-acre compound, which consists of one mansion and two smaller single-family homes, in June 1998.

He paid $3.9 million for properties at 1495 North Ocean Blvd., 1501 North Ocean Blvd. and 108 Mediterranean Road.

According to a listing for the main home, it has 12 and one-half bathrooms and seven bedrooms. Its sprawl is 22,630 square feet.

The other homes are 2,900 square feet and 2,200 square feet.

Amenities on the parcel include stunning beach views, a swimming pool and a putting green.

The new buyer also has the infrastructure for 24-hour security and four additional guest houses.

Do you miss Rush Limbaugh? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (73 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Kathryn Limbaugh’s $155 million sale of the home is a record for the Palm Beach area, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The previous record for a real estate sale on the barrier island happened back in 2013. Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin paid $129.6 million for four pieces of land in Palm Beach that year.

After Limbaugh died two years ago, Palm Beach resident Gay Hart Gaines remembered him for being a generous neighbor and a good friend.

“Rush was the kindest, most genuinely generous man I have ever met. He gave me my first iPhone in 2007 and everyone I have owned since,” Gaines told the Palm Beach Post.

“He was deeply patriotic and the most sincere patriot I have ever known,” she said. “He hugely influenced America for years and will be not only missed terribly, but is irreplaceable, period!”

A number of former Limbaugh listeners reacted to the sale of his home on Twitter by remembering him for the impact he had on their lives.

I pray Rush knows right now, in Heaven, how much he is missed by millions — 🇺🇸MonikaTX🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@moniQa01664995) March 10, 2023

I still miss Rush. He was a guest in my life almost every day for thirty years. A friend I never met. Yes, I miss him a lot. — Carolyn Brown (@stitcher25) March 10, 2023

My Hero. No amount of money could replace Rush. I’m sure Kathryn would give that money and more to have him back. So would we. — RushBabe49 (@RushBabe49) March 10, 2023

The new occupant of Limbaugh’s estate will be on the hook for serious property taxes. Realtor.com estimates taxes that were paid on the estate in 2021 totaled $499,482.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.