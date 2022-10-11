San Francisco District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston just identified himself as the next official who should be voted out of office for calling for a ban on the Navy’s Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels’ precision demonstration team represents some of the best fighter jet pilots in the Navy and Marine Corps.

“The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco. That’s it. That’s the tweet,” Preston tweeted at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, just as the Blue Angels were flying above the city, according to KRON-TV.

The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) October 9, 2022

That news outlet reported that it reached out to Preston for further comment, but none was given.

Saturday’s show, along with another one on Friday were part of San Francisco’s Fleet Week that included Navy and Coast Guard ship tours at the waterfront and other festivities at Golden Gate Park.

Watching the Blue Angels from San Francisco Bay. pic.twitter.com/2BdzjY05Yo — Mark Cratsenburg (@Cratsenburg) October 8, 2022

So it’s a big, patriotic fun series of events.

Actress Monica Barbaro, who played “Phoenix” in “Top Gun: Maverick,” said she was able to fly with the Blue Angels ahead of their Fleet Week air show.

The Bay Area native had to go through extensive training in order to fly in the F/A 18 Super Hornet, also used by the Blue Angels, during the movie’s flight scenes.

Barbaro told KPIX-TV it was “really special” having the Navy celebrated in her home town.

Monica Barbaro talks about her Fleet Week flight experience and Top Gun: Maverick [KPIX CBS SF Bay Area/YouTube] pic.twitter.com/49H5IIlYTd — Top Gun Archive (@topgunarchive) October 9, 2022

But apparently it was all too much patriotism for Preston, a local leader of the Democratic Socialists of America, according to The San Francisco Standard.

In June 2020 during the “Summer of Love,” Dean tweeted, “Defunding police. Prison abolition. Medicare for All. Canceling student debt. Housing as a human right. These are movement goals.

“They should not be controversial, but they are. Incrementalism won’t get us there. Let’s get to work on transformative solutions to systemic problems.”

Defunding police. Prison abolition. Medicare for All. Canceling student debt. Housing as a human right. These are movement goals. They should not be controversial, but they are. Incrementalism won’t get us there. Let’s get to work on transformative solutions to systemic problems — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) June 8, 2020

So Preston apparently comes from the far left, “America’s the problem” crowd.

San Francisco voters should send him the way of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was recalled in June, and three “woke” members of the San Francisco school board, who met the same fate in February.

Parade of Ships at San Francisco Fleet Week with USS Princeton (CG 59), USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), USS Oakland (LCS 24) and USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) – October 7, 2022 pic.twitter.com/XAV6OazCDs — WarshipCam (@WarshipCam) October 7, 2022

San Francisco has a rich military heritage.

My grandfather was among the hundreds of thousand who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II and returned by ship through the Golden Gate Bridge into San Francisco Bay when it was all over.

He sent a telegram to my grandmother from San Francisco on Valentine’s Day 1946 saying he was on his way home to Georgia.

She would later take me to visit the City by the Bay as I was getting ready to enter West Point and follow in my grandfather’s footsteps as an Army officer.

Sorry Supervisor Preston, the Blue Angels belong in the skies above San Francisco.

If you can’t see that, you’re the one that should leave the city.

