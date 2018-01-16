Sarah Sanders Destroys Schumer After Yet Another Reporter Asks if Trump Is a Racist (Video)

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s claim that President Trump is a racist “outrageous” on Tuesday at the White House. She further pointed out if the New York senator truly believed Trump was racist, he needs to answer why he spent so much time with the businessman over the years and solicited campaign contributions from him.

Fox News reporter John Roberts questioned Sanders saying, “(Schumer) said last night ‘Mr. President show you’re not a racist, cut a deal on DACA.'”

Roberts noted that Schumer is clearly trying to use Trump’s alleged remarks about African countries being “sh–holes” — which the president and others have refuted — as a point of leverage.

“Look, I think that it is an outrageous claim,” Sanders shot back. “Frankly, I think if the critics of the president were who he said he was, why did NBC give him a show for a decade on TV?”

“Why did Chuck Schumer and all his colleagues come and beg Donald Trump for money? the press secretary asked.

TRENDING: Fox’s Lisa Boothe Notices a Common Attack Used Against Trump During His First Year

“If they are who they want to try to portray him as, why did they want to be with him for years and years in various activities, whether it was events and fundraisers and other things?” Sanders continued. “I think it’s just an outrageous and ludicrous excuse.”

Sanders further observed, “It’s a sad day for our country. They’re willing to throw away the progress and negotiations and not make big steps that we need to happen, whether it’s funding our military, supporting our government or making a deal on DACA, which they say is a huge priority, something they want to do.”

Also on Tuesday, CNN reporter Jim Acosta strongly implied Trump was a racist in questioning the president concerning his views on immigration.

Acosta called out to Trump as media availability was ending with Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“Mr. President,” the reporter said to Trump, “did you say you want more people to come in (to the U.S.) from Norway?”

“I want them to come in from everywhere, everywhere,” Trump replied. He then said, “Thank you, very much” emphasizing it was time for the press to leave.

Not accepting that answer, Acosta followed up more forcefully implying Trump is a racist.

“Just Caucasian or white countries or do you want people to come in from other parts of the world where there are people of color?” Acosta queried.

RELATED: Fox’s Lisa Boothe Notices a Common Attack Used Against Trump During His First Year

Trump turned to an aide and made clear the media time was over, pointing in the direction of the door and saying, “Out.”

On Sunday night, Trump was also asked by reporters whether he is a racist.

JUST NOW from @realDonaldTrump:

"I'm not a racist. I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed, that I can tell you." pic.twitter.com/NPIr1tFR7f — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) January 15, 2018

“I’m the least racist person you will ever interview. That I can tell you,” Trump replied.

“We are ready willing and able to make a deal on DACA,” Trump added, “but I don’t think the Democrats want to make a deal. The folks from DACA should know the Democrats are the ones that aren’t going to make a deal.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.