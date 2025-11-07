Scott Jennings Takes Parting Shot at Pelosi Over Suspicious Trading After Retirement Announcement

Republican strategist Scott Jennings jokingly called out former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her stock trading on Thursday following her announcement that she would not seek reelection.

Pelosi repeatedly beat the S&P 500 by significant margins during her tenure in Congress. Jennings suggested on CNN’s “The Arena” that President Donald Trump should appoint Pelosi to lead the Social Security Administration because of her investing success.

“There were people who respected her legislative ability and being a political boss. I mean, she was the boss of her conference. And there is for political operators a lot of respect for that,” Jennings said.

“I tell you this, I don’t know how much we raised over the years off of sending out fundraising appeals based on Nancy Pelosi, but it was a metric butt-ton. I’m telling you right now, putting Nancy Pelosi in fundraising mail or fundraising emails would always produce.”

“And by the way, it’s not often that someone can become a titan of both Washington and Wall Street. Republicans will remember her as one of the most successful and prolific day traders,” he continued. “She beat the S&P 500 by 559 percent in her stock portfolio. She’s worth a lot of money. She did an amazing job. So what a blow for the financial houses today on Wall Street. I’m sure they’re mourning.”

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY *CAN’T RESIST* taking jab at Nancy Pelosi after retirement announcement🤣 “I want Trump to put her in charge of the Social Security Administration! We could all retire in six months if we let this lady manage our portfolios.”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Lb5eU8ugib — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 6, 2025

Jennings then made the joke about hoping Trump would put Pelosi at the helm to invest Social Security funds.

“We could all retire in six months if we let this lady manage our portfolios,” he said.

Pelosi is 85 years old and has served her San Francisco district since 1987. She made the decision as she was set to face two serious primary challengers from Democrats who are decades younger.

Pelosi’s estimated net worth is over $278 million, according to Quiver Quantitative. Her congressional salary is $174,000 per year.

Pelosi has faced backlash for her investments in the past, with Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley introducing the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act in January 2023, which would bar members of Congress from trading stocks.

She has refuted insider trading accusations and even backed the 2023-2024 Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks (ETHICS) Act after withdrawing her opposition to a stock trading ban ahead of the 2022 midterm election.

