Scottie Scheffler Praised for Showing Unabashed Patriotism After Winning Golf Gold in Epic Fashion

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, became very emotional on the podium Sunday after winning the Olympic gold for the United States in France.

Scheffler took the prize in dramatic fashion in a come-from-behind, one-stroke win.

The 28-year-old started Sunday’s final round four shots down, and he was six shots behind early in the back nine, ESPN reported.

But the golfer then “birdied five of six holes down the stretch and matched the course record with a 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood,” the news outlet said. A birdie is one stroke under par for the hole.

“I just tried to do my best to make some birdies and start moving up and maybe get a medal or something like that just because Jon is such a great player,” Scheffler said, referring Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, who was siting atop the field when the day began.

Scheffler ended up setting “an Olympic record for 72 holes at 19-under 265,” ESPN noted.

2-under. 2 back. A chip-in birdie for Scottie Scheffler to move to T4 @OlympicGolf! pic.twitter.com/ISA3MXbkwK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 4, 2024

“It’s been a long week. It’s been a challenging week. I played some great golf today, and I’m proud to be going home with a medal,” Scheffler said. “These guys played tremendous golf, and I think we should all be proud of the golf that we played this week.”

Scottie Scheffler with three birdies in his last four holes to move T-3 and ONE BACK of gold position. 🇺🇸👀 📺 Golf Channel and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/VfddUJMF1X — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 4, 2024

Scheffler could not contain his emotions as the American national anthem began to play after receiving his gold medal.

With his hand over his heart, the golfer sang along to the “Star-Spangled Banner” until toward the end when he broke down in tears, causing the crowd to roar and applaud with approval.

Profound emotions for Scottie Scheffler hearing the Star-Spangled Banner after winning Olympic gold. 🥹🇺🇸 📺 Golf Channel and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/kgsOVOBZjD — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 4, 2024

One responded on X, “It is so refreshing to see an American athlete who loves his country, to the point of shedding tears during the National Anthem.”

Meanwhile GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin wrote, “Kudos to Scottie Scheffler for representing America so admirably during the National Anthem. Congrats for his gold medal, too!!!”

Perhaps some of the golfer’s emotion was him thinking back to May when he was arrested by Louisville, Kentucky, police on his way to the PGA Championship after he misunderstood the traffic flow at an accident scene in the early morning hours. He then endured the wrath of a police officer who handcuffed him and sent him to jail.

Following all the turmoil, Scheffler ended up finishing eighth in that tournament.

Scottie Scheffler was extremely complimentary of the police, despite being arrested on Friday morning. He said one officer even offered him a sandwich. “I’m grateful that we have such strong police, and they’re our protectors out there.” pic.twitter.com/u0GkqYzMxy — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) May 17, 2024

The charges of second-degree assault of a police officer (who had tried to attach himself to Scheffler’s car), third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic were all later dropped.

Otherwise, ESPN reported that Scheffler has been having a great year on the links as a six-time winner on the PGA tour, as well as his second Masters title.

