Share
Sports
Commentary

Scottie Scheffler Praised for Showing Unabashed Patriotism After Winning Golf Gold in Epic Fashion

 By Randy DeSoto  August 5, 2024 at 4:26pm
Share

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, became very emotional on the podium Sunday after winning the Olympic gold for the United States in France.

Scheffler took the prize in dramatic fashion in a come-from-behind, one-stroke win.

The 28-year-old started Sunday’s final round four shots down, and he was six shots behind early in the back nine, ESPN reported.

But the golfer then “birdied five of six holes down the stretch and matched the course record with a 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood,” the news outlet said. A birdie is one stroke under par for the hole.

“I just tried to do my best to make some birdies and start moving up and maybe get a medal or something like that just because Jon is such a great player,” Scheffler said, referring Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, who was siting atop the field when the day began.

Trending:
Scottie Scheffler Praised for Showing Unabashed Patriotism After Winning Golf Gold in Epic Fashion

Scheffler ended up setting “an Olympic record for 72 holes at 19-under 265,” ESPN noted.

Are you a fan of Scottie Scheffler?

“It’s been a long week. It’s been a challenging week. I played some great golf today, and I’m proud to be going home with a medal,” Scheffler said. “These guys played tremendous golf, and I think we should all be proud of the golf that we played this week.”

Scheffler could not contain his emotions as the American national anthem began to play after receiving his gold medal.

With his hand over his heart, the golfer sang along to the “Star-Spangled Banner” until toward the end when he broke down in tears, causing the crowd to roar and applaud with approval.

Related:
Trump Backs Up the Golf Trash Talk in 'Impressive' Display with U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau

One responded on X, “It is so refreshing to see an American athlete who loves his country, to the point of shedding tears during the National Anthem.”

Meanwhile GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin wrote, “Kudos to Scottie Scheffler for representing America so admirably during the National Anthem. Congrats for his gold medal, too!!!”

Perhaps some of the golfer’s emotion was him thinking back to May when he was arrested by Louisville, Kentucky, police on his way to the PGA Championship after he misunderstood the traffic flow at an accident scene in the early morning hours. He then endured the wrath of a police officer who handcuffed him and sent him to jail.

Following all the turmoil, Scheffler ended up finishing eighth in that tournament.

The charges of second-degree assault of a police officer (who had tried to attach himself to Scheffler’s car), third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic were all later dropped.

Otherwise, ESPN reported that Scheffler has been having a great year on the links as a six-time winner on the PGA tour, as well as his second Masters title.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Scottie Scheffler Praised for Showing Unabashed Patriotism After Winning Golf Gold in Epic Fashion
Trump Brands Stock Market Tumble 'Kamala Crash,' Says He Has the Solution
Stock Market Takes Huge Nosedive as Incredibly Accurate Recession Warning Sign Is Triggered
Gen Patton's Army Born 80 Years Ago, Leads Allied Break Out From Normandy
Trump Will Return to Where He Almost Died, Reveals Plans 2 Weeks After Assassination Attempt - 'Stay Tuned'
See more...

Conversation