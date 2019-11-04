SECTIONS
Seahawks Star Tyler Lockett Writes 'Letter to God' After Dynamite Game Helps Team to Overtime Win

Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field.Otto Greule Jr. / Getty Images"I just give God all the glory," said Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks, shown looking on during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on Oct. 3, 2019. (Otto Greule Jr. / Getty Images)

By Jake Harp
Published November 4, 2019 at 4:02pm
Russell Wilson’s five touchdown passes and 378 yards through the air made him the undoubted MVP of the Seattle Seahawks’ 40-34 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was a close second.

Lockett hauled in an impressive 13 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

The big game was no aberration for the fifth-year receiver. In nine games, he already has more receptions than he’s had any other season (59) along with 767 yards and six touchdowns.

After the win, Lockett, whose Twitter bio simply reads “CHRISTIAN,” was quick to deflect any praise.

“I just give God all the glory. I know it’s all about making the best out of all your opportunities, and I just want to be able to stretch myself,” he told Deion Sanders on NFL Network.

Lockett echoed the sentiment on Instagram, posting a short “Letter to God.”

“A Letter to God.

“This time I won’t let the blessings you give me take me away from you! You forever got me. And I’m here to stay!”

Lockett has been a devout Christian since he was a child and frequently discusses his faith publicly.

Will the Seahawks finish first in the NFC West?

In September, he told NBC Sports: “When you have a faith in God, you don’t worry about your life. What’s the point in serving somebody who created you and has a plan for you but then you never trust that the plan is going to prevail?”

Lockett’s Seahawks (7-2) now head into a titanic “Monday Night Football” matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, the NFL’s last undefeated team at 8-0.

