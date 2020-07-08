Sen. Marsha Blackburn just said what most patriotic Americans have been thinking for quite some time.

There is no place for people such as radical, far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar in our country’s government.

Omar detests the system which saw her ascend from a Somali-born immigrant to a congressman representing residents of Minneapolis, one of the country’s major cities.

The 37-year-old lawmaker representing Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District swore to protect a system of government and freedom which she routinely undercuts, as her rhetoric grows increasingly more radical.

But Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, didn’t just call out Omar for her history of radicalism or the hateful comments she made Tuesday.

The senator called for Omar’s resignation.

“Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign,” Blackburn tweeted Tuesday.

That oath reads, “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”

But comments made by Omar routinely show a clear disregard for that oath.

On Tuesday, the freshman congresswoman signaled that she would like to see the country, which gave her so much, fall.

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” Omar said while visiting her district, which largely lies in ruins following civil unrest and riots after the death of George Floyd in May.

“We cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it,” Omar added.

Omar, who has called for the dismantling of the Minneapolis Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, made it clear that her fight is not just with those who enforce our country’s laws.

She is waging a war against all of America’s institutions.

How can a person whose ideals are at odds with her oath of office continue, in good conscience, to represent the people of Minnesota in the House?

How can her peers in the House, or the party of which she is a member of, allow a wolf to continue to roam free in the hen house?

In what capacity can Omar uphold her oath to the Constitution, let alone defend it, given her extreme anti-American sentiments.

A great many Republicans have been rightly criticized for their inaction amid the country’s civil unrest.

Blackburn, though, has shown us that she is not among them.

There is a line that cannot be crossed.

Thanks in large part to the Black Lives Matter movement, the country is currently dealing with a Marxist insurrection which is aiming to topple not only our history and monuments, but the principles upon which our republic was founded.

Blackburn recognized this fact in another tweet, which she posted on Wednesday:

Omar and other radical Democrats in the House, such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, are the national representatives of the left’s revolt against the country.

Omar should resign immediately.

Her radical brand of politics should be purged from government, and those who enable her, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Joe Biden, should answer for her hateful comments until she is sent back to live in the district she helped to defile.

The entire Democratic Party owns Omar’s comments until she is either removed from office, or disavowed by the party.

