Shock Jan. 6 Testimony: 20 FBI SWAT Members Had Guns, Lasers Pointed at 4-Year-Old Boy & Mom

After the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol building, the FBI raided the houses of several people who were there that day. In many cases, innocent children and other family members were caught in the crossfire.

The new documentary “Capitol Punishment” tells the stories of many families who were affected by FBI aggression. Make sure to get your copy now to hear the facts you will not get from the establishment media.

In one instance, the film shows the statement of a woman who said she and her 4-year-old son were approached by armed FBI agents at their own home.

“For a second, I didn’t realize that there were about twenty FBI SWAT Team members with semi-automatic rifles pointed at my son and I because I was distracted by the bright red lasers pointed at our faces, chests and various points on my 4-year-old son and I,” she said.

While the movie does not name this particular woman, she provided more information in a written statement to the Gateway Pundit. Her name is Annette Kuehne, and her husband Christopher was the one charged for his presence at the Capitol.

Annette said she was forced to carry her son outside in her bare feet with snow on the ground when the FBI arrived. She is the same woman who tragically suffered a miscarriage the very next day while her husband was reportedly kept from her by the FBI.

The Kuehnes and many other families experienced huge displays of force from the FBI after Jan. 6. “Capitol Punishment” tells their stories, and you can buy your copy now ahead of its Thanksgiving Day release.

“I contacted a neighbor to inform Chris that I would be in immediate emergency surgery,” Annette said. “I later found out that when the neighbor told Chris what was happening, he just broke down and cried uncontrollably with no way to go to, help, and comfort me.”

Tony Martinez, who was also at the Capitol on Jan. 6, said in the film that the FBI broke in through his glass back door before he had a chance to answer their knocking. He revealed that his wife and daughter were both handcuffed during the incident.

When Martinez’s wife asked the FBI to show a warrant, she said they were unable to do so. According to the family, that did not stop the FBI from handcuffing innocent family members and raiding their house.

Contrary to the establishment media narrative, the story of Jan. 6 and the ensuing response from the government is about much more than a small number of violent rioters from that day. If you want to learn the facts they won’t tell you, buy “Capitol Punishment” now to be ready for its Thanksgiving Day premiere.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

