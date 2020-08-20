An eyebrow-raising announcement has been made regarding the slate of speakers for the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

According to the wires, a newly released schedule for the night’s events reveals Hunter Biden will address the convention, despite murmurs to the contrary — many of which stemmed from public depictions of Hunter as something of a black sheep in the prominent political family.

His remarks will apparently be delivered directly before his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, is introduced to deliver a speech officially accepting the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden’s son is expected to present a personal family perspective on the nominee, flanked by his sister Ashley.

👀 Hunter Biden will deliver remarks at the convention tonight pic.twitter.com/imQrsOiEzb — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 20, 2020

Steeped in controversy and political scandal, Hunter Biden has emerged in recent years as a potential liability to the Biden campaign, accused on numerous instances of illegally profiting from his father’s role as vice president with a series of international business dealings in Ukraine and, to a lesser extent, China.

Hunter’s potential to negatively impact the Biden campaign was highlighted earlier this year during the House Democratic impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Democrats alleged at the time that Trump’s personal request for the Ukrainian government to “look into” the Bidens for potential corruption — a request that coincided with administration threats to withhold foreign military aid to the country — had represented an illegal quid pro quo. Trump had used congressionally approved military aid as a bargaining chip in efforts to secure foreign interference into the 2020 presidential election, they said.

The president’s allies and legal defenders, however, suggested the call was a reasonable investigative extension of U.S. foreign policy, as Hunter Biden’s high-level involvement with Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings at the time of his father’s vice presidency represented a potential conflict of interest which could in turn give way to corruption.

With no prior experience, Hunter Biden served as a board member at Burisma for salaries which, at times, exceeded $80,000 per month, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The role continues to raise eyebrows among many stateside politicians and experts, particularly given the company’s history of suspicious monetary transactions and legal troubles.

In a January 2018 appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations, Joe Biden poured fuel on the fire regarding suspicions of potential corruption in relation to Burisma, suggesting publicly that he had in his time as vice president threatened to withhold foreign aid to Ukraine unless a government prosecutor investigating the company was let go.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a bulldog in defense of the Trump administration throughout the recent impeachment, hammered that point during an official House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment eventually brought against Trump.

According to Gaetz, Hunter Biden’s history of drug use and lack of energy sector experience made him all but useless to Burisma for any reason other than his father’s international position of influence.

“Hunter Biden and Burisma, that’s an interesting story and I think just about every American knows there’s something up with that,” Gaetz said. “Maybe I’ll use language familiar to the former vice president: Come on, man. This looks dirty as it is.”

“Hunter Biden was making more than five times more than a board member for ExxonMobil, and I’ve heard of that company,” Gaetz added.

He would go on to reference a bombshell July 2019 report from The New Yorker on Hunter Biden’s continued struggles with drugs, alcohol and the law — all things the congressman said made it “hard to believe that Burisma hired Hunter Biden to resolve their international disputes.”

Trump and his allies have also highlighted as suspect the business dealings of Hunter Biden and his associates in China during and after the time of the Obama administration.

All allegations of impropriety stemming from these dealings, however, remain unsubstantiated.

The 2020 Democratic presidential nominee’s son was also subject to scrutiny regarding a child of his own last year, fighting to clear himself in a very public Arkansas paternity battle.

News of the now-settled legal battle broke in the summer of 2018, according to the U.K. Daily Mail, when Lunden Roberts, a former D.C.-area exotic dancer, filed court papers requesting that Biden begin making child support payments for their 1-year-old child.

Numerous rumors suggest that, given the age of the child and a number of converging accounts, Biden entered into a relationship with Roberts sometime between late 2017 and early 2018 — while the latter worked as a stripper at a D.C. “gentlemen’s club.” The relationship would then have coincided in time with a short-lived and deeply controversial romance between Biden and his brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden.

An exclusive November 2019 report from The Western Journal revealed that official paternity tests found Biden to be a 99 percent DNA match with Lunden’s child.

Regardless, the paternity battle was dragged out on Biden’s end, despite requests from Lunden’s lawyer that he “do the right thing.”

Biden eventually did so, settling out in court with a deal that allowed him to keep his widely requested financial records under wraps.

The DNC will be televised online, and across the spectrum of establishment media news networks, Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Western Journal reached out to the Democratic National Committee and the Biden campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

