Young America’s Foundation president and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says one aspect of the 2020 election that has been largely overlooked in media coverage is just how well Republicans did at the state level.

And that bodes well for the 2022 midterms, he argued.

“The good news, one of the best things that came out of the November elections that’s largely been glossed over, is that conservative majorities in the states, Republican-led legislative majorities, were not only maintained, they were added to,” Walker told The Western Journal.

“For all the hype about a blue wave, it didn’t happen,” he added.

“Every state that has a Republican majority before the 2020 election kept it going into this year, and three more were added — two in New Hampshire, one in Alaska, as well as a net gain of one Republican governor in Montana.”

Walker explained that these results matter for two reasons.

“One, because I’m obviously biased, but I think the real action, as our Founders intended, happens in the states,” he said. “So that’s one bit of good news for anybody who’s dejected about what’s happening in Washington, D.C.”

“But secondly, I think beyond that,” Walker continued, “even if you look ahead to 2022, particularly at the U.S. House of Representatives, most — not every — but most states are going to draw the boundaries in the state legislature, not only for those legislative seats but for just about every House seat.”

In other words, Republicans’ prospects in the U.S. House of Representatives are quite good, he argued, because of how well they did in their state legislative races.

“Conservatives having overwhelming majorities means that just drawing fair maps, I think will make it fairly likely that Republicans, if they run good candidates and stay true to the word, will probably regain the U.S. House of Representatives,” Walker said.

“The Senate, I think, is much more of a toss-up, but obviously, if one of the two is Republican, I think that offers much more comfort than just relying on the filibuster,” he added.

However, Walker warned that HR 1, the For the People Act, could change the calculus.

The former governor believes what he called the “Crooked Politicians Act” is the top issue conservatives must oppose.

The Democrats’ “No. 1 priority, the first bill that they’ve introduced, is a bill that’s all about taking power for elections away from the states and putting it in the hands of politicians in the federal government. It is a horrible bill,” Walker said.

“Any concerns you had about last year’s elections will only get arguably much worse if this bill becomes the law.”

HR 1 ties into everything else, Walker said, including the country’s future immigration and tax policies, which will be dictated by the Democrats.

“They will, almost like a third-world nation, control the tools of the elections and make it nearly impossible to get any of these other things accomplished,” he said.

Walker became president of Young America’s Foundation in February.

Last month, the organization launched an initiative called “The Long Game” aimed at winning the battle for the hearts of our nation’s youth.

The purpose of The Long Game’s 12-point plan is to instill in them the ideals of individual liberty and free enterprise as well as the founding principles and values that made the United States great.

At the top of the agenda is sponsoring 1 million new participants to attend YAF programs around the country.

YAF has a presence on over 2,000 college campuses but plans to expand its reach further to more universities, as well as high schools and middle schools.

“I was 12 years old in 1980 when Ronald Reagan first ran for president. I can’t tell you how impactful his being in office was on me, not only as a conservative but as an optimist,” Walker recounted.

“If we want to continue to be able to hand on a great country filled with freedom and opportunity for everyone on to future generations, we’ve got to stand up and fight for it,” he added.

