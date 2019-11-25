SECTIONS
Single Mom Has Dream Home Furnished Thanks to NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner

By Kim Davis
Published November 25, 2019 at 12:13pm
NFL legend Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda Warner helped make an Arizona family’s house into a home by surprising them with new furnishings, just in time for Thanksgiving.

A single mom in Mesa, Arizona, recently moved into a new home with her three children. According to KPHO-TV, Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona helped make it possible for the mother to purchase the home.

On Friday, the family was surprised when former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife showed up at their doorstep, arms filled with food items and beautiful furnishings for the entire home.

The Warner couple’s foundation, First Things First, provided the generous donation. The program has rewarded 51 families since it began in 2002, according to KPHO.

Kurt Warner expressed the importance of family being able to gather together, especially during the holiday season.

“I think back to when I was younger, and I can’t remember the food we ate, I can’t remember the presents that I got, but what I do remember is the family coming together at our home,” Warner told KPHO.

“Why we’re here was not to throw touchdown passes and play in Super Bowls, although that was fun and I’m glad we got to do that. But it was really to be able to use the platform that God’s given us to impact people.”

Brenda Warner is no stranger to the struggle of single motherhood. According to her biography on First Things First, Brenda once eked out a living in Section 8 apartment housing on food stamps while struggling to stay in nursing school and care for her two young children, one of whom had special needs.

“Some days you are the person who needs, then one day you can be the person who gives, and it can switch in a heartbeat,” Brenda said. “I know from my life it can switch in a heartbeat so, where you are, do what you can.”

Elsa, the first-time homeowner, and her three children sat beaming on their new couch in their new house.

“I’m so happy,” Elsa said. “It’s the first time I have a home with my kids. It’s a dream come true.”

