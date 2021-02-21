Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Skeptical Man Learns His Lesson, Ends Up in Hospital After Creating 'Gorilla Glue Challenge'

×
By Jack Cowhick
Published February 21, 2021 at 2:12pm
Mewe Share P Share

A Louisiana man, skeptical of Tessica Brown’s infamous #GorillaGlueGirl incident, decided to try a similar idea himself. To say that things did not go the way he expected would be an understatement.

In a Facebook video posted on Feb. 10, Len Martin explained his test.

“I’m [going to] take it, put it on this cup, put it on my mouth.”

He continued, saying he would “lick it and get it off, it’s easy.”

TRENDING: Biden Forces Out Prosecutor Investigating Powerful Democrats

Of course, that didn’t work. Gorilla Glue is a heavy-duty adhesive, typically used on wood and glass, meaning you likely wouldn’t be able to simply lick the glue off.

This held true, and Martin ended up in the emergency room a short time later with the cup stuck to his face.

Should social media challenges like this one be a serious concern?

In an interview with BRProud.com, Martin described the procedure he had to undergo as a “painful peeling.”

Martin also renounced his actions, telling anyone who might be considering the so-called Gorilla Glue Challenge to avoid it.

Following the original Brown incident, Gorilla Glue released a statement warning against using the adhesive on any part of the body.

“Our spray adhesive states in the warning label ‘do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or in clothing,'” the company said.

RELATED: Twitter Purges Accounts at Request of Government

Thankfully, the advice to not glue things to yourself has generally been accepted, and these are just isolated cases.

However, it highlights a larger issue which, while obvious, isn’t talked about as often as it should be.

Children are vulnerable, and in the current social climate we live in, it’s easy for them to get caught up in the potential to go viral and get famous. The Tide Pod challenge of 2018 proved this, with media outlets nationwide and even Tide itself having to come out of the woodwork, essentially exclaiming: Do not try this!

With challenges like the one Brown and Martin have potentially created, it’s important now more than ever to remember, and to remind our children, that fame isn’t worth your life.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Cowhick
Contributor, Commentary
Jack Cowhick is a student in the DFW metroplex in Texas. He is a contributor at Lone Conservative.
Jack Cowhick is a student in the DFW metroplex in Texas. He is a contributor at Lone Conservative.







Skeptical Man Learns His Lesson, Ends Up in Hospital After Creating 'Gorilla Glue Challenge'
Football Coach Says He Was Fired for Speaking Up on Daughter's Race-Based Curriculum, Sues District
Racism Blamed After Woman Decides to Cover Her Own Hair with 'Heavy Duty' Adhesive
Biden's New Plan Would Bring Back Illegals Deported by Trump, Even Those Convicted of Some Crimes
Nikki Haley Tries to Visit Trump After Slamming Former President, Gets Hit with a Reality Check Instead
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×