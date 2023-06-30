Share
Comedian Terrence Williams, seen in a 2018 file photo, says he does not need the government's help to achieve success. (Greg Doherty / Getty Images)

Small Business Owner's Epic Destruction of Affirmative Action Goes Viral: 'I Don't Need the Government'

 By Richard Moorhead  June 30, 2023 at 4:18pm
A conservative comedian’s takedown of affirmative action is going viral.

Terrence K. Williams shared his perspective on the topic in a Thursday video — on the day that the Supreme Court ruled that affirmative action in higher education is unconstitutional.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find offensive.

“I’m black — as you can see, clearly,” Williams explained in the video.

“I’m black and I do not need affirmative action to succeed.”

Williams discussed his own experiences starting a small business in the video — rejecting the concept that he needed assistance from the government on account of his race.

“It’s insulting to say black people don’t know how to make it, they can’t succeed on their own.”

Do you agree with Williams?

“So you think we all dumb?”

The entrepreneur also discussed his experiences as a child in the foster care system.

“I don’t need affirmative action, and I don’t need the government to succeed.”

“I don’t need them at all.”

“And I come from the foster care system.”

Williams is the founder of Cousin T’s, a business that sells pancake mixes and breakfast foods.

The Supreme Court struck down the admissions practices of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina in the ruling — creating a precedent barring other colleges and universities from determining their admissions on the basis of race.

It’s unclear whether major colleges and universities will be compelled to alter existing admissions policies under the ruling.

President Joe Biden suggested that the institutions revise their practices to admit students on the basis of their experiences — especially those they believe they’ve incurred as a result of their race.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation