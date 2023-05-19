Climate change fatalist John Kerry is once again prattling on about how the earth is doomed, and he has a new target for destruction in his never-ending blame game.

Kerry is saying that the world cannot recover from climate change unless we crack down on agriculture.

He’s seemingly eyeing the thousands of small family farms that feed this nation and urging more of the sort of restrictions that have already brought farmers to the streets in protest.

Kerry recently claimed that agriculture creates one-third of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions and that reducing those emissions must be “front and center” in the world’s plans to change the climate.

Kerry, who is President Joe Biden’s “special presidential envoy for climate,” delivered his latest lament last week at the Department of Agriculture’s AIM for Climate Summit.

“A lot of people have no clue that agriculture contributes about 33 percent of all the emissions of the world,” Kerry exclaimed. (Agriculture emissions make up only 10 percent of the total in the U.S., according to Fox News.)

“We can’t get to net zero, we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. So all of us understand here the depths of this mission.”



“With a growing population on the planet — we just crossed the threshold of 8 billion fellow citizens around the world — emissions from the food system alone are projected to cause another half a degree of warming by mid-century,” he warned.

He then insisted that “lives depend” on governments stepping in to lower agriculture emissions. The only way to do that, of course, is by throttling farmers with heavy regulations. As if farmers are just capitalist pigs and lives don’t depend on the food they grow, apparently.

“This sector needs innovation now more than ever,” Kerry said.

“We’re facing record malnutrition at a time when agriculture, more than any other sector, is suffering from the impacts of the climate crisis. And I refuse to call it climate change anymore. It’s not change. It’s a crisis.”

“We need economic, social and policy innovation in order to scale adaptation of these technical solutions and get them into the hands of folks in the fields of smallholder farmers on a worldwide basis.”

Such “innovations” presumably include eliminating meat and forcing everyone to eat bugs. Other “solutions” could involve the development of synthetic meats that apparently contain precancerous cells.

Despite the fact that no one wants any of these wonderful new “food” products, elites like Kerry fully intend to force their will upon us all in thrall to their climate change obsession.

Farming is the veritable lifeblood of America, not a toy for climate alarmists to play with.

It goes without saying that without farmers, we are all in a world of hurt, but fewer family farms will hurt the middle and lower classes the most. Not that the super-rich like Kerry and Bill Gates care a whole lot about that.

