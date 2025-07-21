The 'Smartest Guy' in Joe Biden's Orbit Explains How to Make Crack: 'Go to Your Neighborhood Convenience Store...'

Former President Joe Biden once called his son the “smartest” person he was personally acquainted with.

Let that sink in.

Because on Monday, the smartest guy in Joe Biden’s orbit casually told journalist Andrew Callaghan — and the internet — how to make crack cocaine.

In a bizarre and at times vulgar interview, Hunter Biden appeared to reflect on his drug use with something resembling fondness. It was, in all honesty, pretty raw and eye-opening.

Addiction is no joke and affects families of all backgrounds. But the Bidens are no ordinary family.

At one point, Callaghan mentioned that people associate powder cocaine with movies like “Scarface” and crack cocaine with urban crime.

Hunter responded, “The only difference between crack cocaine and cocaine is sodium bicarbonate and water, and heat, literally. That’s it.”

WATCH: Hunter Biden reminisces about the joys of crack 🫶pic.twitter.com/Y7ooil92R4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 21, 2025

Callaghan then joked that those materials were “free” at science stores.

Hunter chimed in, “You can go to your neighborhood convenience store. Just get — anyway, I don’t want to tell people how to make crack cocaine — but it literally is a mayonnaise jar of cocaine and baking soda.”

That’s right. The former president’s son went on camera and nearly gave a step-by-step tutorial on how to cook crack.

That’s not exactly something you expect to hear from a member of the former first family.

Callaghan, whose work often features awkward and unfiltered conversations, gave Hunter plenty of space, and Hunter ran with it.

He described crack as “vastly, vastly different” from powder cocaine in terms of its “experience.”

Then, in one of the wildest claims of the exchange, the younger Biden said, “Does crack cocaine make you act any differently? No. Is it safer than alcohol? Probably!”

This is the man Joe Biden described in 2020 as “the smartest guy I know.”

For four years, Americans watched a White House flounder under a president who viewed a crack aficionado as a primary source for insight.

To be clear, families should stand by loved ones in hard times. No one should fault a father for loving his son.

But this particular family had no business anywhere near the White House.

Not before or after cocaine was discovered near the West Wing entrance in 2023 – an area Hunter reportedly had access to.

More importantly, Hunter was clear that his crack use was before his father entered office.

That leads to another question. Why did Joe Biden seek to run for office with a troubled son addicted to hard street drugs?

No matter the motivation, what a mess.

What a national embarrassment the Biden years were.

