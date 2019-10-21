Southwest Airlines Employees Make Breakfast for Stranded Troops

Employees at Southwest Airlines showed their support for American military troops by making an impromptu breakfast feast for approximately 100 U.S. military personnel who had been stranded in an airport overnight.

Hayle’ Daun Griffith, Southwest Airlines employee, said the story began at 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 when a team of Southwest employees showed up to work.

It was hard to miss the 100-strong troop of uniformed men and women spread around the airport, a sight that left employees wondering what had happened the night before.

“After asking we found out they had to stop for fuel from camp LeJeune to twenty nine palms and unfortunately the crew timed out last night, therefore they were forced to stay overnight in the airport,” Griffith wrote on Facebook. “With no restaurants open that late they were unable to get any food.”

The Southwest crew sprang into action, assembling an impromptu meal for the troops as though it were no big deal.

Instead of standing in line to check a bag or print a ticket, troops lined up for a hearty meal, served up with love at the Southwest Airlines check-in counter.

“They weren’t our passengers but we still took it upon ourselves to go get supplies to personally make 200 breakfast burritos, also supplying them with doughnuts, milk, and orange juice, all provided from by the ICT Culture committee,” Griffith wrote.

Griffith was proud of her teammates, who posed alongside a handful of full-bellied military personnel for a photo.

Southwest employees held up a handmade sign that read, “Wichita Southwest LUVS our military. Thank you for your service!”

Breakfast food has a way of making everything better, even a long night stuck inside an airport with little to no sleep.

Thanks to this team of Southwest employees, these military men and women had a tangible reminder that their service was appreciated.

“This is another one of the many reasons I love the company I work for,” Griffith concluded.

Her post reached the eyes and ears of Southwest Airlines administration, which reposted the photos on Facebook, writing, “Supporting our military, one breakfast burrito at a time!”

