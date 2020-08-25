SECTIONS
Sports Pundit Goes Off in Scathing Rebuke: 'LeBron James Is a Bigot'

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Aug. 24, 2020.Kevin C. Cox / Getty ImagesLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Aug. 24, 2020. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published August 25, 2020 at 12:32pm
Sports pundit Jason Whitlock took NBA star LeBron James to task for his response to the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours after a video of the incident began circulating on the internet, the Los Angeles Laker tweeted, “And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted.

“This s— is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

After the Lakers’ playoff win Monday over the Portland Trail Blazers, James told reporters, “We are scared as black people in America. Black men, black women, black kids, we are terrified.”

He accused the police of lying about the investigation.

“If you’re sitting here and telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman or detain him or just before firing guns, then you’re sitting here lying to not only me, but you’re lying to every African American, every black person in the community,” James said.

“If you watch the video, there were multiple moments where if they wanted to, they could’ve tackled him. They could’ve grabbed him. You know? They could’ve done that. And why, why does it always have to get to a point where we see the guns firing?”

Whitlock, who writes for Outkick the Coverage, responded that he is black but he isn’t scared or terrified.

“Neither is LeBron James. He’s lying,” the sports pundit said.

Do you agree with Jason Whitlock?

“He and the political activists controlling him want black people to immerse themselves in fear. Fear is a tool used to control people.”

Whitlock said that if people comply with police instructions, there is “virtually no chance of an American citizen being harmed by police.”

He also addressed James’ claim that there “multiple moments” where officers could have tackled Blake.

“It’s very difficult to investigate police shootings and play NBA playoff games,” Whitlock said.

“Officer James is clearly unaware of a second video that shows police on the opposite side of Blake’s car wrestling with Blake on the ground.”

In the latest video posted online, Blake is seen wrestling with at least two Kenosha police officers.

The scuffle took place on the passenger’s side of the vehicle, which would have screened it from being seen by the initial video taken from the other side of the vehicle.

The new video shows Blake escaping the grip of Kenosha police officers and moving toward the front of his vehicle.

After he entered the vehicle, shots could be heard.

“LeBron James has more than 40 million followers on Twitter. Doesn’t he have a moral responsibility to be informed and measured before commenting on a controversy that could inspire civil unrest?” Whitlock wrote.

“His logic is consistent with the logic of white bigots. James uses occasional anecdotes to make sweeping negative generalizations about white police officers.”

He added, “He’s promoting racism. He’s demonizing a group of white people based on the behavior of a few.”

