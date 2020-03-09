Star of ‘The Exorcist’ & ‘The Seventh Seal,' Max Von Sydow, Dead at Age 90

Max von Sydow, famous for his 65-year acting career that included iconic roles in “The Exorcist” and “The Seventh Seal,” has died. He was 90.

The Swedish-born actor is widely considered one of the greatest actors of his time, known for his versatility in European and American films and his connection to film director Ingmar Bergman.

#BREAKING Actor Max von Sydow dies at 90, wife tells French media pic.twitter.com/0yjCWs80f4 — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 9, 2020

“It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, on March 8, 2020,” the actor’s widow Catherine von Sydow said in a statement, according to Deadline.

The actor flourished in roles like Emperor Ming in “Flash Gordon” (1980), and as Jesus Christ in “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” as well as a breadth of other films from the 1950s through the late 2010s.

Farewell then, Max von Sydow, owner of one of cinema’s greatest faces pic.twitter.com/nKyRruCsDi — John Maguire (@JMaguireCritic) March 9, 2020

He appeared in a number of works in more recent years including “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as Lor San Tekka, “Game of Thrones” as the Three-Eyed Raven, and lent his baritone voice to a character on “The Simpsons.”

Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he’d always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god. pic.twitter.com/klhJ9RusdQ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 9, 2020

Von Sydow received two Oscar nominations, the first for his leading role in “Pelle The Conqueror” in 1987, and the second for a supporting role in the film “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” in 2011.

He was nominated for two Golden Globe awards for his role as a young minister in “Hawaii” (1966). and as the priest in “The Exorcist.”

“The belief is in your own precision.” RIP Max Von Sydow. https://t.co/PYfBht41vB — Vince Guerrieri (@vinceguerrieri) March 9, 2020

Throughout his career, von Sydow worked closely with Bergman and respected Swedish director Jan Troell, enjoying the high level of artistry and skill he could achieve under their mastery of filmmaking.

The New York Times reported on the last conversation von Sydow recalled having with longtime friend and director Bergman before he died in 2007.

“Max, you have been the first and the best Stradivarius that I have ever had in my hands,” Bergman said.

Members of the entertainment community expressed sorrow over von Sydow’s passing, including writer and director Edgar Wright, who took to Twitter with a heartfelt post:

“He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god,” Wright wrote.

