Protesters picket outside a Starbucks, Thursday in Philadelphia.
Protesters picket outside a Starbucks, Thursday in Philadelphia. ( Matt Slocum / AP)

Starbucks Workers Launch Strike on Chain's Biggest Day of the Year

 By Joe Saunders  November 13, 2025 at 11:24am
Labor unrest is becoming a tradition at the leftist coffee chain Starbucks.

On Thursday, as the Seattle-based business launched its “Red Cup Day” — its most anticipated promotion of the year, meant to kick off the holiday season — its unionized workers were trying to spoil the occasion.

Strikes were planned in more than 40 cities, according to news reports, which could get in the way of customers enjoying their Sugar Cookie Lattes.

“We’re turning the Red Cup Season into the Red Cup Rebellion,” Amos Hall, a barista at a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Starbucks, told ABC News.

“Starbucks’ refusal to settle a fair union contract and end union busting is forcing us to take drastic action.”

Starbucks Workers United is a union that claims to represent 12,000 Starbucks employees — the company puts the number at 9,500.

The union has targeted the Starbucks “Red Cup Day” promotion for work stoppages since 2022, a year after the first shops organized.

Do you ever go to Starbucks?

And the timing of the strikes, of course, is no accident.

“The strike was intended to disrupt Starbucks’ Red Cup Day, which is typically one of the company’s busiest days of the year,” The Associated Press reported, putting the number of cities affected at 45.

“Since 2018, Starbucks has given out free, reusable cups on that day to customers who buy a holiday drink.”

The promotion traditionally brings a crush of business for the baristas to handle.

“The limited-edition cup draws out countless Starbucks customers eager for that year’s holiday collectible item,” as USA Today reported.

Starbucks Fires Employee Who Wrote Hateful Message to Customer Who Ordered Charlie Kirk's Signature Drink

Holiday controversy is also something of a tradition for the company, with its famously — or infamously — liberal culture. (That culture isn’t just evident on holidays.)

Why should labor relations be any different?

The company and the union have been negotiating since February 2024 over a “foundational framework” for a collective bargaining agreement, according to ABC.

Starbucks spokeswoman Jaci Anderson told ABC in a statement that the “Red Cup Day” strike was an unnecessary union action.

“We are disappointed that Workers United, who only represents around 4 percent of our partners, has voted to authorize a strike instead of returning to the bargaining table,” the statement said, according to ABC.

“When they’re ready to come back, we’re ready to talk.”

Conversation