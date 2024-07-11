Share
Starting Linebacker Arrested One Day After Police Take His Teammate Into Custody

 By The Associated Press  July 11, 2024 at 10:19am
Georgia starting linebacker Smael Mondon was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police on Wednesday night on charges of speeding and reckless driving, according to jail records.

One day earlier, freshman offensive lineman Bo Hughley was arrested by University of Georgia police on similar charges as the team’s difficulty with driving offenses continues more than a year after a player and staffer died in a crash while racing.

Jail records show Hughley posted bond of $26 following his arrest on Tuesday night on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane.

Mondon, a senior who ranked second on the team with 68 tackles last season, was booked at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday following his arrest on the misdemeanor charges.

He also posted bond of $26 early Thursday morning.

It was not known if either player had obtained a lawyer.

On March 24, Athens-Clarke County police arrested running back Trevor Etienne on charges of drunken driving, failure to maintain a lane or improper driving as well as affixing materials that reduce visibility through the windows or windshield.

The DUI charges against Etienne, a transfer from rival Florida, were dismissed Wednesday during a hearing in Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court when he pleaded no contest to reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol and two other driving offenses.

It is not known if Etienne will be available for Georgia’s season-opening game against Clemson on Aug. 31.

According to Georgia’s team policy, athletes convicted of DUI face a suspension of at least one game.

Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint served a one-game suspension after pleading guilty to a reckless driving charge in 2023.

Georgia did not release an immediate statement on Thursday regarding the latest arrests.

Coach Kirby Smart is scheduled to speak with reporters on Tuesday at the Southeastern Conference media days in Dallas.

Smart acknowledged last year he has struggled to find ways to persuade his players to drive safely.

In January 2023 — hours after Georgia celebrated its second straight national title — offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a crash while LeCroy and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were racing.

