Thanks to a precipitous uptick in the number of crimes being committed against Asian-Americans, a new social justice movement has formed.

Dubbed “Stop AAPI Hate” — “AAPI” standing for Asian American Pacific Islander — the movement has spread a conspiracy theory, claiming the attacks are driven by “white supremacists” while all of the evidence available shows that to not be the case whatsoever.

A recent investigation into the movement unearthed some shocking revelations.

“Stop AAPI Hate” is financed by Chinese For Affirmative Action, which backs policies that actively violate Asians’ rights to equality of opportunity, according to a Daily Wire report released on Monday.

The organization has received funding from various left-wing foundations hoping to push affirmative action policies, all of which inevitably lead to race-based discrimination.

Some have already seen the movement’s connection to affirmative action be problematic.

Harvard University — currently involved in a Supreme Court case over its use of race-based admissions — released a statement on March 18, voicing its solidarity with the “Stop AAPI Hate Movement.”

In response, attorney and writer Dennis Saffran, who is currently authoring an amicus curiae brief in the appeal, offered The Western Journal a direct response to the statement.

“Your commitment to ‘stand together’ with Asian-Americans might be a bit more persuasive and a bit less laughable if Harvard were not at the same time blatantly discriminating against them in admissions,” Saffran wrote in an email addressed to the president of Harvard.

“Your letter might also have more credibility if you had said anything about the spate of attacks on Asian-Americans, mostly by young black men, over the last few months, rather than waiting for these murders by a mentally and sexually deranged young white ‘incel’ and trying to tortuously fit them into a hackneyed narrative of ‘xenophobia and ignorance.’”

Furthermore, on the movement’s website, it is suggested that the recent spate of anti-Asian attacks is a result of white supremacist violence and stems from the “structural racism” more commonly leveled at “Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color.”

The website further adds that the uptick in violence is “in response to the alarming escalation in xenophobia and bigotry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

There’s no evidence to support the claim that “white supremacy” is fueling the attacks against Asians, as is explained in a Feb. 16 report from the City Journal.

Taking on the assumption from “media reports and elected leaders” that the violence was incited by former President Donald Trump’s “use of pejorative terms like ‘the Kung Flu,'” the Journal noted that such assumptions are ill-informed at best.

“Trump’s words were reckless, but it is unlikely that a year later they are the primary cause of these attacks. More generally, police have not officially established that prejudice motivated any of the assailants. And it makes no sense to blame ‘white supremacy’ when most of the offenders captured on camera in these attacks thus far have been young black men,” the report added.

“A more likely culprit is the climate of lawlessness that has reigned in many of America’s big cities following this summer’s protests against law enforcement. It should also come as no surprise that the Bay Area, which has been at the forefront of progressive criminal-justice reforms for years, is bearing the brunt of these attacks.”

Moreover, in a 2018 Bureau of Justice Statistics report breaking down the percentage of violent incidents by victims and offenders according to their race, black Americans were the most likely group to commit violent crimes against Asians.

While whites and Asians both made up roughly 24.1 percent of the offenders in cases of violence against Asians, black perpetrators constituted 27.5 percent of all offenders.

When adjusting for population sizes, it becomes even more apparent that the supposed influence of “white supremacy” in attacks against Asians is likely just wishful thinking on the part of left-wingers.

Whites make up 76.3 percent of the population, whereas Asians and black Americans make up 5.9 percent and 13.4 percent respectively, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.

This would suggest, on average, whites are considerably less likely to commit violent offenses of this nature (against Asian-Americans) when compared to black Americans and Asians themselves.

