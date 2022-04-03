While keeping track of illegal immigrants flooding across America’s Southern Border, Border Patrol agents also have to keep track of their pronouns.

A Department of Homeland Security release last week extolling the changes made as part of the Transgender Day of Visibility said that changes are coming to Customs and Border Protection staff as part of what was termed “[f]acilitating effective communication at U.S. ports of entry and beyond.”

“CBP has provided a job aid and memorandum to all staff that will serve as a guide for facilitating effective communication with the diverse public CBP serves, including LGBTQI+ individuals. The guidance includes using gender-neutral language and an individual’s self-identified pronouns and name,” the DHS release said.

And now the Bidumb administration is requiring Border Patrol to use correct pronouns. For real. You can’t make it up. https://t.co/5ncqNR5H3N — Gail Matthew (@matthew_gail) April 3, 2022

The news comes as another measure of the crush experienced at the border says the number of illegal immigrants the Border Patrol knows have made it into America spiked in March.

According to Fox News, about 2,000 illegal immigrants per day enter the U.S. because Border Patrol agents simply can’t get to them while dealing with others who have crossed illegally.

They have taken over, just look at their priorities !

The Border Patrol Agents must use politically correct pronouns, while they are supposed to turn a blind eye to illegal aliens pouring across the southern border. — John R Day (@JohnRDay3) April 3, 2022

The flood is expected to get worse next month when the Biden administration officially lifts what’s known as Title 42, a health policy invoked during the pandemic that led to many illegal immigrants being turned back.

“We are expecting to get wrecked,” when that happens, Fox News quoted a Border Patrol agent it did not name as saying.

The men and women charged with trying to protect the border “feel abandoned, we feel frustrated, we’re devastated,” National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said.

“We know this is going to cause chaos of epic proportions, especially when there is still a pandemic going on,” he said.

“We can’t even fly on airplanes without masks, but we’re going to end Title 42 which is going to cause the single largest flux of illegal immigration in our history?” he said. “Again, we’re beside ourselves.”

“This administration has created the most dangerous situation we have ever seen on the border,” he continued.

Judd said even though everyone knows lifting Title 42 will cause a spike in crossings, no plan has been prepared.

“If there’s a strategy in place, we haven’t seen it. It hasn’t been disseminated to us, and there’s no way you can prepare in a month and a half for what is expected to be a mass illegal migration crisis,” he explained. “The only thing this administration is going to be able to do is just release people on a mass scale, that’s it. That’s all they can do.”

Agents “feel like we’re waving the white flag of surrender right now,” he said. “They feel like we are completely giving control of the border to the cartels.”

