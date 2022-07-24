Share
Subway Offering 'Free Sandwiches for Life,' But Is This Deal Taking It Too Far?

 By Jack Davis  July 24, 2022 at 10:14am
Anyone in the mood to rent out a prime piece of their flesh to advertise for Subway can get $50,000 worth of gift cards in a deal Subway calls “Subs for life.”

The deal is part of a Subway block party scheduled for Wednesday in Las Vegas, according to a Subway release.

On its website, Subway provided the terms of the deal.

One person who gets a 12”x12” Subway Series tattoo inked on his or her sternum or back will win “Subway footlong sandwiches for life awarded as $50,000 worth of gift cards which may be redeemed at participating Subway® restaurants.”

The company noted that due to the time required for the tattoos, only nine tattoos can be applied during the event, which begins at 11 a.m. local time and ends at 5 p.m.

The less daring who are willing to wear a 3”x3” Subway Series tattoo emblazoned upon a shoulder blade, forearm or calf can still get a price. Those folks will get “Subway footlong sandwiches for one (1) year awarded as $4,380 worth of gift cards which may be redeemed at participating Subway® restaurants.”

There is also a prize for those who get a 2”x2” Subway Series tattoo on a wrist, bicep or foot, but they have to eat fast. The prize is “Subway footlong sandwiches for one (1) month awarded as a $372 gift card which may be redeemed at participating Subway® restaurants.”

The offer provoked a lot of discussion on Twitter.

Because only so many people can get tattooed, Subway said those willing can line up as early as 8 a.m. Las Vegas time.

The offer is only open to people who are over 21.

Tattoo artist DJ Tambe and his team will be applying the tattoos.

Would you even consider doing this?

“Tattoos hold a special meaning for my customers, they come to me to celebrate the things they love the most or to commemorate a major moment in their lives,” Tambe said.

“Whether that’s the first time trying the Subway Series, or simply eternal love for Subway, I’m here to make that a permanent part of their lives and something to showcase,” he said.

Subway will be offering free 6-inch sandwiches from its Subway Series menu, music and airbrush tattoos during the event.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




