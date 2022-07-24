Anyone in the mood to rent out a prime piece of their flesh to advertise for Subway can get $50,000 worth of gift cards in a deal Subway calls “Subs for life.”

The deal is part of a Subway block party scheduled for Wednesday in Las Vegas, according to a Subway release.

On its website, Subway provided the terms of the deal.

One person who gets a 12”x12” Subway Series tattoo inked on his or her sternum or back will win “Subway footlong sandwiches for life awarded as $50,000 worth of gift cards which may be redeemed at participating Subway® restaurants.”

The company noted that due to the time required for the tattoos, only nine tattoos can be applied during the event, which begins at 11 a.m. local time and ends at 5 p.m.

The less daring who are willing to wear a 3”x3” Subway Series tattoo emblazoned upon a shoulder blade, forearm or calf can still get a price. Those folks will get “Subway footlong sandwiches for one (1) year awarded as $4,380 worth of gift cards which may be redeemed at participating Subway® restaurants.”

There is also a prize for those who get a 2”x2” Subway Series tattoo on a wrist, bicep or foot, but they have to eat fast. The prize is “Subway footlong sandwiches for one (1) month awarded as a $372 gift card which may be redeemed at participating Subway® restaurants.”

The offer provoked a lot of discussion on Twitter.

Yahoo: Subway Will Give You Free Sandwiches For Life If You Get A Footlong Tattoo.https://t.co/t7Be6qENF1 The bad news is they’re Subway sandwiches. Is there a Guiness record for most regrettable tattoo? — Coyoty (@CoyotyDave) July 22, 2022

The idea of me, a middle-aged man, getting a tramp stamp has a certain post-modern, ironic appeal. Having a tramp stamp advertising for Subway on my middle-aged back? That would be no fun to explain. https://t.co/Y05vx4gcMd — Democracy.Is.The.Hill.to.Die.On.Democrat (@MarkBail64) July 22, 2022

Subway is giving away free subs for life to anyone willing to get a 12-inch tattoo on their stomach or back of a footlong sandwich. Which food item would you get tattooed on your body if it meant you got it free for the rest of your life? — KAT Country 103 (@KATCOUNTRY103) July 22, 2022

Could you imagine the horror if someone got a “12×”12 Subway logo tattoo on their chest or back for a lifetime of free subs and watched Subway go bankrupt?https://t.co/Gx40pF2n2y — JoshTheSuff 🦆 (@JoshTheSuff) July 23, 2022

Because only so many people can get tattooed, Subway said those willing can line up as early as 8 a.m. Las Vegas time.

The offer is only open to people who are over 21.

Tattoo artist DJ Tambe and his team will be applying the tattoos.

“Tattoos hold a special meaning for my customers, they come to me to celebrate the things they love the most or to commemorate a major moment in their lives,” Tambe said.

“Whether that’s the first time trying the Subway Series, or simply eternal love for Subway, I’m here to make that a permanent part of their lives and something to showcase,” he said.

Subway will be offering free 6-inch sandwiches from its Subway Series menu, music and airbrush tattoos during the event.

