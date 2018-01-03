The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

After Susan Rice Tells Trump to ‘Be Quiet,’ Kellyanne Conway Has Finally Had Enough

By Erin Coates
January 3, 2018 at 9:11am

Print

The current counselor to the president had a strong response to former National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s tweet to the president.

Rice tweeted a New York Times article titled “How Can Trump Help Iran’s Protesters? Be Quiet,” and Kellyanne Conway had enough.

“I wish she had been quiet when she lied about what happened in Benghazi when she blamed a tape when we know that’s not what happened” Conway fired back on Fox News. “(She) went on five Sunday shows and lied to the American people about it.”

TRENDING: Scientist Claims Without Paris Deal Earth Will Become a Desert in 30 Years

Her comment was in reference to Rice’s claim that has since been debunked that an anti-Muslim video sparked the terror attack in Benghazi, Libya, where four Americans died in 2012, according to Fox News.

“You don’t be quiet when people are losing their lives because they are standing up for basic essential needs and freedom,” Conway added.

Rice’s tweet was in response to a series of tweets from President Donald Trump where he praised the protests that are taking place across Iran.

“He has made clear, beginning as a candidate, how much he disagreed with the Obama-Clinton lack of doctrine when it came to Iran,” Conway said.

In 2009, former President Barack Obama failed to support Iranian protesters in their opposition to the re-election of then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Fox News reported.

In another tweet supporting the Iranian people, Trump criticized Obama, saying that “All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism” and the “pockets” of the “corrupt Iranian regime.”

RELATED: Hannity: Media ‘Experts’ Who Got Trump Win Wrong, Now Expect Us to Believe Their Latest Prediction

Trump will have the opportunity to get rid of the Iran deal later this month. Every 90 days, Trump is required to certify if Tehran is meeting the obligations agreed on in the 2015 deal negotiated by the Obama administration.

As previously reported by The Western Journal, the next certification deadline is Jan. 11, 2018, and waivers of U.S. sanctions on Iran are due for renewal between Jan. 12 and Jan. 17. The waivers have to be renewed every 120 days.

Trump is unwavering in his support of the Iranian protesters and “freedom around the globe,” Conway reiterated.

“This president stands with the Iranian people in their quest to get basic freedoms.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Susan Rice

By: Erin Coates on January 3, 2018 at 9:11am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris White

gas station

Oregon Strikes Down Law Banning Self-Service Gas Stations… Residents Freak Out

Erin Coates

Steve Harvey and Times Square

Fox New Year’s Eve Host Steve Harvey Sent Internet into a Frenzy with His Times Square Attire

Erin Coates

After Susan Rice Tells Trump to ‘Be Quiet,’ Kellyanne Conway Has Finally Had Enough

Jason Hopkins

Robert Mueller and Donald Trump

While Mueller Pursues Russia Investigation, Trump Has a Question of His Own

Jonathan Pincus

Todd Palin is Seen For the First Time Since Being Attacked By His Son Track

Jason Hopkins

President Donald Trump and map of Pakistan

Trump Issues First Tweet of 2018: ‘Nothing but Lies and Deceit’

Erin Coates

Can’t Make This Stuff Up: A Woman Tricked CNN on the Air During New Year’s Eve Celebration

Caterine DeCicco

state rankings

Study: These Are The Healthiest and Least Healthy States in the US

Recently Posted