SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

Suspect Arrested After Trump’s Hollywood Star Is Destroyed

By Randy DeSoto
July 25, 2018 at 11:33am
Print

President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed early Wednesday morning, allegedly by a man wielding a pickax.

Los Angeles police told The Hollywood Reporter that a call came into the department around 3:33 a.m. on about the star’s destruction.

Police added that a 25-year-old man had been taken into custody around 6:20 a.m. regarding the incident and has been booked for felony vandalism.

KNBC reporter Jonathan Gonzalez tweeted: “Multiple people — including police — tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pick axe.

TRENDING: NASTY Women Act Allows 175-Year Old Abortion Ban To Be Broken

“Then, it’s believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here.”

Wednesday’s incident marks the second time Trump’s star has been completely destroyed.

In October 2016, 53-year-old James Lambert Otis was taped taking a pickax and a sledgehammer to the iconic symbol.

Do you think the vandal should pay the cost to repair Trump’s star?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Otis later pleaded no contest to felony vandalism and was fined $4,400 for the damage and was sentenced to three years probation and 20 days of community service, Politico reported.

“Trump’s star has experienced minor vandalism before, such as being spray painted and having a tiny wall built around it,” according to Politico.

The star is located near the highly trafficked Dolby Theater (site of the Academy Awards ceremony) on Hollywood Boulevard.

Deadline reported that is was dedicated in 2007 in recognition of Trump’s work on the successful NBC reality television program “The Apprentice.”

There are more than 2,500 stars on the Walk of Fame, which are maintained by the Hollywood Historic Trust and chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

RELATED: Roseanne Says She Was Fired for Political Reasons, Thought Valerie Jarrett Was White

The Chamber responded to a petition to remove Trump’s star from the Walk in 2016 by saying it was staying.

“Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Leron Gubler, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president, told the Los Angeles Times. “Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: crime, Donald Trump, Hollywood

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Closed circuit TV footage showing the men.

Four Men Arrested After Horrific Acid Attack on 3-Year-Old

The Western Journal

Stormy’s Husband Files for Divorce, Seeks Custody of 7-Year-Old

Jack Davis

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Russia Releases Video of New Underwater ‘Doomsday Machine’

Randy DeSoto

Trump Grants Vet's WishFox News Insider/YouTube

Trump Invites World War II Vet to Stage and Immediately Grants His Cherished Wish

Jack Davis

Julian Assange in a Fox News interviewFox News screenshot

WikiLeaks Kingpin Assange To Be Surrendered to British Authorities

The Western Journal

FILE - In a Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, speaks with reporters following a day of questions from the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump claimed Sunday, July 22, 2018, that newly released documents relating to the wiretapping of his onetime campaign adviser Carter Page "confirm with little doubt" that intelligence agencies misled the courts that approved the warrant. But lawmakers from both parties say the documents don't show wrongdoing.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

After Doc Drop, Trump Announces DOJ and FBI ‘Misled the Courts’

Chris Agee

A fighter jet flies over rebel-held areas of the city of SaidaMOHAMAD ABAZEED/AFP/Getty Images

Report: Israel Shoots Down Syrian Fighter Jet After Entering Airspace

Michael Bastasch

Ancient granaries, part of the House on Fire ruins are shown here in the South Fork of Mule Canyon in the Bears Ears National Monument on May 12, 2017 outside Blanding, Utah.George Frey/Getty Images

Democrats Begin To Threaten Trump over National Monuments

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.