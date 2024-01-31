Taylor Swift, Who Believes Climate Change Is a 'Horrific Situation,' Is Expected to Fly on Private Jet from Japan to Super Bowl LVIII

Pop star Taylor Swift joins a growing legion of hypocritical climate alarmists who gallivant around the world in gas-guzzling private jets while scolding everyone else to be environmentally conscious.

Swift — who’s dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, in case you haven’t heard — is expected to fly 5,500 miles from a Feb. 10 concert in Tokyo to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend play in the Super Bowl the following day.

Private jets are up to 14 times more polluting than commercial airplanes, according to the Sierra Club.

In a 2020 Variety interview, Swift decried climate change as one of the “horrific situations” facing young people, along with “gun violence,” “student loans,” the potential for war, and “trying to figure out how to start their lives and how to pay their bills.”

(Of course, the singer is probably best known for her public commitment to gay, lesbian and transgender causes. She’s a celebrity. Leftist fads are all but part of the job description.)

Despite her trendy lip service to a trendy cause, the pop star blithely crisscrosses the globe in luxury private jets, which are responsible for as much as 480 times the CO2 emissions compared to the average person’s carbon footprint by air travel, according to the Sierra Club.

Swift’s environmental abuses were so egregious that in 2022, she was crowned the worst celebrity CO2 offender by Yard, a UK-based data analysis agency.

The shameless hypocrisy exhibited by the ecologically enlightened such as Swift, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and climate czar John Kerry is part of the reason the sane part of the public can’t take these virtue-signaling liberals seriously.

The pompous “rules for thee, but not for me” attitude on display by the elite makes you wonder if they even believe the environmental talking points they spew when haranguing everyone else to pitch in to “save the planet.”

In December, environmental activists and University of Washington professors Nives Dolsak and Aseem Prakash urged Swift to walk the walk instead of just talking the talk.

“[S]he should adopt and flaunt a carbon-frugal lifestyle,” the professors wrote in Forbes.

“This sort of climate messaging will be particularly appealing to the young generation, Swift’s key constituency, who tends to blame climate problems on the older generation, while not realizing that some of their own consumption habits, or of the celebrities they endorse, support high carbon footprint choices.”

For years, Democrats and their corporate media lapdogs have hyped the narrative that climate change is an imminent, existential threat — but it’s really part of a movement to promote left-wing agendas.

That’s what the scientific analysis of physicist Steven Koonin suggests.

“[Climate change] is a fiction of the media and the politicians who like to promote that notion,” he told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a 2021 interview.

The engineering professor at New York University was previously the undersecretary for science in former President Barack Obama’s Department of Energy.

“Human influences” are not responsible for natural disasters such as hurricanes and intermittent heat waves, which are just as common today as they were in 1900, he said.

“The warmest temperatures have not gone up in the last 60 years,” Koonin said.

This contradicts the nonstop environmental fearmongering pushed by Democrats and their liberal media allies.

Vincente-Serrrano et al 2020

“Our study stresses that from the long-term (1851–2018) perspective there are no generally consistent trends in droughts across Western Europe.”https://t.co/k0adKj3DN3 pic.twitter.com/kLtNgcQpSM — The Honest Broker (@RogerPielkeJr) June 17, 2021

Koonin also scoffed at Biden administration officials such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and jet-setting climate czar John Kerry, saying they mindlessly parrot the term “existential threat” when discussing the climate even though they don’t understand what they’re talking about.

“I don’t think the science says what … Secretary Pete thinks it says,” Koonin said. “In fact, I can guarantee you he’s never read the science.”

He added: “Fact, I can guarantee you that Sen. [Bernie] Sanders, President [Joe] Biden, Ambassador Kerry, [Energy] Secretary [Jennifer] Granholm have never read the science — because you need to be a scientist in order to do that. And in fact, when you read it, there’s very little in terms of extreme weather that has changed over the last many decades.”

Environmental expert Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, has also said there is “zero evidence” we’re in the midst of a climate emergency.

Zero evidence of “climate emergency”. “Almost everywhere you look, climate change is having only small, and often benign, impacts. The impact of extreme weather events ― hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and droughts ― are, if anything, declining.” https://t.co/YitpkwawKK pic.twitter.com/P6Wq9ICXh0 — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) February 4, 2021

Fear-mongering about 2C increase in temperature is a joke. The Earth has been in the Pleistocene Ice Age for 2.6M yrs. Even this interglacial period is colder than Earth’s climate was for more than 200M yrs before this Ice Age began. Here’s the past 65M yrs of global ocean temp. https://t.co/Nl4A7lU1Iz pic.twitter.com/WeEQgkh4pP — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) January 8, 2024

Like Koonin and some other environmental experts, Moore torpedoed climate alarmism as pseudoscientific propaganda whose goal is to redistribute wealth and usher in a new world order.

“It is clear that the highly exaggerated claims … are not so much out of concern for endangered species as they are a front for a radical political, social and economic ‘transformation’ of our entire civilization,” Moore said during a 2019 congressional hearing.

Maybe Swift can write a song about that?

