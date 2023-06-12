Share
LBGT flags are lined up in a row decorate Christopher Park on June 22, 2020, in New York City.
LBGT flags are lined up in a row decorate Christopher Park on June 22, 2020, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Tech Exec Fired for Listing 3 True Words as His Preferred Pronoun: Report

 By Rachel Emmanuel  June 12, 2023 at 3:28pm
In this age of “acceptance,” an article in The Epoch Times says that a software engineer was fired for three words he listed in the “preferred pronouns” section of his employee profile.

The three words: “Assigned By God.”

If you Google “assigned genders,” you will find about 117 different possible genders listed on Wikipedia alone. Other sites have even more.

To give you just a small sampling — under the letter “B,” there are “genders” such as bakla, bigender, binary, bissu, and butch.

Under “D,” there’s demi-boy, demiflux, demigender, demi-girl, demi-guy, demi-man, demi-woman, dual gender, and the list goes on.

This list doesn’t even contain “neopronouns,” which, according to Wikipedia, are a whole different category.

Just throw out the grammar book where it comes to pronouns because, today, anything goes.

Well, almost anything.

Apparently, there are some words that are simply unacceptable when it comes to pronouns, as Chard Scharf recently found out.

According to The Epoch Times, Scharf, a software engineer, was fired from his position as vice president of software engineering at Bitwarden, an online storage service, for listing “Assigned By God” as his preferred pronoun in his employee profile.

Scharf said the company pressured him to list his preferred pronouns to his Slack employee profile under his company’s “inclusivity initiative,” but when he added “Assigned By God,” he was asked to remove it.

Scharf filed a civil rights lawsuit against the company, alleging that Bitwarden violated his Title VII rights against religious discrimination.

Scharf’s attorney Jennifer Vasquez told The Epoch Times, “We have a real growing hate against Christians now. I feel like, for some reason, companies don’t think they have rights because of the spirit of the time.”

Scharf’s case is just another example of the state of denial the left finds itself in.

The fact that there are only two genders and that God controls the assignment of those genders is a simple truth universally accepted by all cultures and major religions since the beginning of time.

However, to accept that fact, even on something as simple as an employee form, would be to admit the ridiculousness of the ever-growing stream of nonsensical syllables strung together by self-absorbed narcissists who need to have their egos stroked by pretending that referring to themselves as “zem” or “kittenself” somehow validates their existence.

Corporations have become like spoiled children, stuffing their fingers in their ears and stomping their feet when someone dares to point out the weakness in their woke ideology.

Meanwhile, around 385,000 babies are born every day, each with either XX or XY chromosomes, undeletable evidence that will remain long after they have gone that they were one of two genders — assigned by God.

Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.
Conversation