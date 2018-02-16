Ted Cruz Attacks Hollywood Liberals: ‘No 2nd Amd. For Law-Abiding Americans’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hit Hollywood stars for being hypocrites in their call for more gun control after Wednesday’s shooting at a Florida high school when they themselves have “a bevy of armed security” surrounding them.

“Hollywood liberals on gun control is akin to Hollywood liberals on global warming,” Cruz told the entertainment site TMZ on Thursday. “They fly their private jets to a conference step out and say, ‘Global warming is terrible. Let’s take away everything from the working men and women,’ and they get back on their private jet and fly back.”

“If you’ve got a bevy of armed security officers protecting you, maybe you shouldn’t be trying to strip Second Amendment rights from law-abiding citizens,” he added.

Several Hollywood personalities posted messages on Twitter following Wednesday’s shooting offering gun control as the answer.

Actor Mark Ruffalo went so far as to say God does not respond to just thoughts and prayers.

Prayers without accordant action are silent lies told to oneself, heard by no God, amounting to nothing. Action is the language of truth, the prayers of the Saints. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 14, 2018

Actress Elizabeth Banks joined in the chorus of calls for government action over prayers.

Talk show host Chelsea Handler called for Americans to elect candidates that are not supported by the National Rifle Association.

“It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands,” she tweeted.

We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 14, 2018

Actor and director Rob Reiner managed to tie the shooting to Trump and Russia, saying the chief executive “refuses to support sensible gun safety laws.”

There was a time when the GOP was the party of national security. When Trump refuses to acknowledge Russia’s attack on US, he refuses to protect US from without. When he refuses to support sensible gun safety, he refuses to protect US from within. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 15, 2018

The day of the shooting, California Democrat Sen. Diane Feinstein tweeted that she has introduced legislation to impose a new assault weapons ban.

She pointed out the shooter used an AR-15, which is a semi-automatic weapon that would be covered by the ban.

Another mass shooting. Reportedly another AR-15. My bill to ban assault weapons is ready for a vote. How long will we accept weapons of war being used to slaughter our children? — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 15, 2018

Dudley Brown, president of the National Association of Gun Rights, in a statement to The Western Journal, said, “The 10-year Feinstein ban (passed in the mid-1990s) on so-called ‘Assault Weapons’ and normal capacity magazines did nothing to reduce mass shootings or crimes, and was roundly dismissed as a failure, even by gun control fanatics.”

The Columbine High School shooting in Colorado — one of the highest profiles of these terrible incidents, resulting in the deaths of 13 people — occurred in 1999 while the assault weapons ban was in effect.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo accused Cruz of being afraid to go on air on the network following the Wednesday’s shooting.

“If Cruz thinks gun control improvement is not the answer, what is?” Cuomo queried in a tweet the next day. “Ask the question, Senator: what are we going to do to stop school shootings? Don’t just say what won’t work, work to find an answer!”

If Cruz thinks gun control improvement is not the answer, what is? Ask the question, Senator: what are we going to do to stop school shootings? Don’t just say what won’t work, work to find an answer! https://t.co/NAmAQOTudu — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 15, 2018

Cruz shot back “That’s funny, I spoke to CNN for 15 mins yesterday about proactive solutions to prevent gun violence (like passing the Grassley-Cruz bill—which Dems filibustered—that would add $300 million for school safety) yet CNN has aired NONE of it.”

That’s funny, I spoke to CNN for 15 mins yesterday about proactive solutions to prevent gun violence (like passing the Grassley-Cruz bill—which Dems filibustered—that would add $300 million for school safety) yet CNN has aired NONE of it. Why not air the (entire) interview? https://t.co/c4GZcqTbs7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 16, 2018

The senator implied CNN is really the one who is scared asking, “Why not air the (entire) interview?” and then posted a picture from it taken on the steps of Capitol.

Here’s a pic of the @CNN interview — a 15-min exclusive given yesterday — that y’all still haven’t aired… (While falsely claiming I’m “afraid” to talk to CNN.) https://t.co/Bo8AzsuGFX pic.twitter.com/sEtt4bTeUT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 16, 2018

Cruz wrote, “Here’s a pic of the @CNN interview — a 15-min exclusive given yesterday — that y’all still haven’t aired… (While falsely claiming I’m “afraid” to talk to CNN.)”

