Tell a Teacher 'Thank You' for Free Courtesy of Hallmark

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 21, 2020 at 1:11pm
Teachers have had to do a lot of pivoting this year, converting lesson plans and activities to meet the parameters of the classrooms they’re using.

Parents have had more time with their kids, and have either heard a lot more from their kids’ teachers through their online classes or have come to deeply appreciate the in-class time teachers spend with their children.

Holidays are a time when many families recognize the efforts of the educators in their lives, and this year that will be no different — but many teachers could use more encouragement than usual, given the times.

World Teachers‘ Day was in October, but Hallmark is offering yet another way to reach out and thank a teacher in a very tangible sort of way.

To that end, Hallmark is giving away free cards for people to send to teachers. According to the company’s website, it has pledged to donate one million cards in sets of three.

Hallmark’s chief marketing officer, Lindsey Roy, said that the giveaway is intended to help encourage teachers in a time where they’ve been put to the test even more than usual.

“For the past 110 years, Hallmark has helped people put more care in the world, and now it is more important than ever to show love for the incredible people who are teaching, coaching and caring for our children every day,” she told People.

“For many parents, navigating their children’s education amidst a pandemic has been a difficult challenge,” she said. “We’ve all seen so many teachers and school staff members rise to the challenge, working long hours and using their imaginations to deliver the best education possible from a remote, hybrid or in-person learning environment.”

“Despite these changes, one thing remains the same: the sincere connection between teachers and their students.”

“We hope people will use this card giveaway as a tangible opportunity to recognize the vital role educators, administrators, school staff and many others play in our children’s lives.”

The examples on People’s website show a cheery selection of cards including one that reads “Teachers are a force for Good” and one that says “You make the World a Better Place.”

The story that People published helped bring awareness to this offer, and on Tuesday, Hallmark’s Facebook page shared the article.

“A big thank you to People for featuring our latest initiative to show our gratitude to educators, school staff and anyone making a difference in your life,” they posted.

Is there a teacher in your life who could use a little kindness? Or maybe just a friend, family member or acquaintance who could use a thoughtful gesture? Then head over to Hallmark, claim your three-pack of cards and get to blessing others!

Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
