There’s a scene in the iconic 1990 Christmas movie “Home Alone” where the protagonist, Kevin, goes shopping by himself. As you may remember, the movie is about an 8-year-old accidentally left alone at home who has to fend for himself.

Some of the items in the precocious Kevin’s grocery cart were a TV dinner, a loaf of Wonder Bread, frozen Mac and Cheese, Saran wrap, a half-gallon of milk, Tide, half a gallon of orange juice, toilet paper, dryer sheets and a pack of plastic soldiers.

Home Alone Kevin McCallister’s 1990 grocery trip in ‘Home Alone,’ which cost $19.83, would today be $68.00, marking a 248% increase due to inflation. pic.twitter.com/7qj33XqnV1 — David Croom – (ツ) (@dailycallout) December 4, 2023

Along with a coupon, Kevin’s total bill came to $19.83.

According to Fox News, if you bought everything on Kevin’s list last year, your total would have been $44.40. In 2023, that same grocery list would cost $72.28.

While inflation has cooled a bit from 40-year highs, a Fox News poll found that 78 percent of respondents still rate the economy negatively. Most don’t see permanent relief coming soon.

American households now spend over 30 percent more on grocery essentials than they did in 2020, Census Bureau data shows, according to Natural News. For a typical family of four, the weekly food bill has swelled from $238 to $315. That’s over $300 more per month.

Ground beef prices have surged since January 2020, from $3.89 per pound to $5.23. Coffee rings up at about $2 more per pound than just three years ago.

Even basics such as fresh fruits and vegetables carry almost 14% higher price tags today.

It’s not just groceries: Bidenomics has affected every aspect of American life.

From mortgages to Christmas trees, Americans are spending more at every turn — an average of $11,434 more to maintain the same lifestyle they had in 2021, according to CBS News.

Dining out requires carefully scanning menus to gauge damage rather than debating options.

Even the iconic Big Mac extra value meal now costs about $10 more at some locations than it did in 2018, during the Trump administration, Natural News reported.

I think about this scene in Home Alone a lot, Kevin got all those groceries for only $19.83 pic.twitter.com/z2xGRCdRgi — Kenny Lay (Parody) (@EnronChairman) October 20, 2023

While Kevin’s first grocery trip was a huge success for him, there’s nothing fun or victorious about shopping anymore when a quick grocery run breaks the $100 mark with half of your list still to go.

Christmas movies such as “Home Alone” used to evoke memories of childhood innocence and the joys of Christmas’s past. But in 2023, the memories it evokes most is of a time before Bidenomics, when you could fill two grocery bags with less than $20 in your wallet.

