Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, right, pointed fingers at everyone but his own player for the dirty hit Sunday against Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair Lawrence was injured on the play and Al-Shaair was ejected from the game for the unecessary hit. (John Raoux / AP; Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP)

Texans Coach Gets Backlash After Blaming Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence for Dirty Hit

 By Jack Davis  December 3, 2024 at 5:08pm
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was rebuked roundly after pointing fingers over last weekend’s hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, with none pointing at his own player.

Lawrence was running with the ball when Al-Shaair delivered a late hit after Lawrence had begun sliding to the turf. Al-Shaair has since been suspended for the hit.

“We stand behind Azeez and everything that came from that,” Ryans said in a video clip posted to social media platform X. “Of course, the unfortunate hit on the quarterback. But it’s also – it’s twofold, right?”

“I mean a lot of the quarterbacks, in this day and age, they try to take advantage of the rule where they slide late, and they try to get an extra yard, and now you’re a defender, a lot of onus is on the defender, right? Whether it’s on the sideline or whether it’s on the quarterback, you don’t know what a guy’s thinking,” Ryans said.

“You don’t know if a guy is standing up and he’s continuing to run, you don’t know, and then you get a late slide, and you’re – you know, you hit the guy,” he said.

Was Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans wrong to say this?

“Unfortunate that Trevor got hurt. Hope Trevor is OK, but it’s also, if we’re sliding, we have to get down,” he said.

“If we’re getting out of bounds, we get out of bounds and that rule is there to protect the quarterbacks, and we want our quarterbacks to be safe in the league, so we just have to be safe. If we’re sliding, make sure we’re keeping our heads down,” he said.

“And the entire thing, you know, is Azeez – he hits the guy, but their sideline overreacts, and it turns into a melee. It wasn’t our guys. It’s their team overreacted, pushed our guy, dragging our guy to the sideline, so that’s uncalled for on that side. We have to be better on the sidelines, as well, with both teams,” he said.

The comments were attacked by many on X, including Paul Higham, who called the remarks “Absolute garbage from Demeco Ryans.”

“Blaming Trevor Lawrence for awful cheap shot on him, saying Jags overreacted & backing his man Azeez. It was a cowardly hit on a QB (sliding properly) – Ryan’s classless in response,” he posted on X.

In an Op-Ed for USA Today, Jarrett Bell wrote that with his comments, “Ryans has undermined his own credibility.”

“Rather than making a statement in the name of safety, Ryans has, intentionally or not, made a mockery of the NFL’s efforts to protect defenseless players,” he wrote, adding that Ryans “blamed the victim.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
