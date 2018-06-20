Texas Billboard: Liberals, Keep Driving ‘Until You Have Left Our Great State’

A Texas billboard’s divisive political message has ruffled feathers within the rural area where it was displayed and around the country.

As The Hill reported, Facebook user Kyle Mccallie shared an image of the sign along with his statement of support for its message.

“Liberals Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS,” the sign says.

Mccallie wrote that he spotted the billboard about six miles east of the small town of Vega.

TRENDING: US Soldier Killed in Korea to Finally Receive Hero’s Burial

“I like it!” he wrote of the political message.

His Facebook message soon began to spread as supporters and opponents alike shared and commented.

The billboard’s message received a thumbs up from fellow conservatives across the county.

“Nebraska needs a sign like that,” one Facebook user wrote.

Do you think partisan billboards like this one are appropriate? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Others felt its exclusionary rhetoric was un-American.

“Disgusting,” another commenter wrote. “And you consider yourself a patriot? Bless your little heart.”

Though it was unclear from initial reports who paid for this sign, it was not the first Texas billboard to promote partisan ideals in recent years.

About a year ago, Boerne resident Kyle Courtney commissioned a billboard with his personal message to ABC over its coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign, as reported at the time by SBG.

A man from Boerne, Texas renounces ABC News while showing support for Trump with large billboard at I-10 and Buckskin Drive. #TrumpWin pic.twitter.com/GOL79GHbi9 — Mina Michel William (@M_William_1985) June 23, 2017

RELATED: Ted Cruz Sees Lead Expand Despite Dem. Efforts to Snipe His Seat

Courtney’s sign was displayed along Interstate 10 at Buckskin Drive in Boerne and succinctly stated the reason for his public boycott of the network.

“ABC News: I grew up with you,” the sign read. “We are through. The Russians didn’t elect Donald Trump. I did.”

The local businessman provided a statement after his sign gained nationwide attention, explaining that “ABC News was the only channel” his family watched when he was growing up.

After watching the network’s campaign coverage, though, he said he felt it had “lost touch with American and forgotten the working man.”

Courtney not only said that ABC does not “represent our voice anymore,” but also alleged it had been involved in a number of conspiracies he believed were at play during the campaign and beyond in an apparent effort to attack President Donald Trump.

“Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign was funded by the Clinton Foundation in close coordination with the media, and now we’re seeing them try to fix what they couldn’t fix during the election,” he said. “They are doing everything they can, night after night, to create narratives and sway people’s direction to impeach Donald Trump.”

At the time, he said he anticipated his billboard message would be displayed for about two months.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.