Kaitlyn Fullerton and her husband, Sergio Mancera, were driving from Houston to their home in Victoria, Texas, on Sunday when Fullerton needed a bathroom break.

Pit stops are pretty standard for road trips, but this one was not. Fullerton was nine months pregnant and experiencing some rather disconcerting symptoms.

“I started feeling like a lot of pressure down there,” the 22-year-old told KRIV-TV. “Like it was really uncomfortable.”

Once she was in the bathroom stall of the Pilot gas station in Beasley, she continued to feel a lot of pressure. Being a nurse, she was better set up than most to deal with what was about to happen, but she sent up a desperate plea as the reality of her situation dawned on her.

“God please don’t let me have this baby in this restroom,” she prayed.

But He did.

Her son, Callihan, was ready for his debut, and no seemingly bad timing or awkward setting was going to deter him.

Somehow, she had him in the stall and said she experienced very little pain.

“I was standing up the whole time,” Fullerton explained. “I felt the head and then I — he just came right out and I like grabbed him and I was like holding him right here close to me and then that’s when someone outside the restroom was like, ‘Do you need help?'”

Paramedics arrived to assist her, but the hard work was already done.

“And then afterwards I didn’t feel any pain at all except I still felt the contractions because I didn’t deliver my placenta until I got to the hospital,” Fullerton said. “That’s when it started to hurt. Delivering the placenta hurt more than delivering the baby.

Her husband was shocked when a stranger ran up to him and told him the startling news.

“I looked up, saw a woman saying, ‘Hey your wife just gave birth,'” Mancera recalled. “I was like, ‘What?'”







“It’s crazy to think that she gave birth in the restroom. And once I got to the restroom she was over there all happy, smiling at me like nothing happened.”

Callihan weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was born healthy. Mom and baby spent some time at the hospital but are now home, resting. Mancera has applauded his wife, calling her “superwoman” — and many agree.

“She’s a strong woman right there,” Mancera said. “She did a great job.”

“It’s just really a miracle,” the parents said. “Yeah, it was like a miracle. It’s like God was right there really watching over us.

“His middle name is Eliseo and it means ‘God is my salvation.'”

Mancera shared a clip of the shocking video on his Facebook page, alerting his friends, family and acquaintances to the new addition that had come crashing into their lives at that Pilot gas station.

“Hi, everyone I’d like for y’all to meet Callihan,” he posted. “Never in my life would I have expected something like this. This is a crazy story to tell my kids one day. Having my wife give birth in a gas station!! Never in a millions years I would had not imagine this.







“How incredible she is, she is such a strong amazing person and I am so blessed to have her as my wife. It just so crazy how easy she made it look, the look on her face when she delivered our son herself was priceless.

“I’m so proud of you, you really can do anything baby. It is the most beautiful thing to give natural birth. Thank you God for always watching over us.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.