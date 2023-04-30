Parler Share
News

Texas Sheriff Shares Chilling Info About Mexican Man Wanted for Murder of Five

 By Jack Davis  April 30, 2023 at 12:48pm
With a manhunt under way for the man police want to arrest in connection with the deaths of five Hondurans Friday night, it was revealed that the suspect had been deported multiple times.

Police are seeking Francisco Oropeza, 38, a Mexican national, in connection with the slayings of five people in Cleveland, Texas, which is northeast of Houston.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Sunday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials had deported Oropeza three times, the last being in 2016, according to Breitbart.

Breitbart sought details on Oropeza’s immigration history, but had not received a reply from ICE as of Sunday afternoon.

Although police searched for Oropeza, he remains at large.

“He is out there, and he’s a threat to the community,” James Smith, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston office, said Saturday, according to The Washington Post.

Oropeza “could be anywhere” within 10 to 20 square miles, Smith said.

Friday’s incident began late at night when Wilson Garcia asked Oropeza to stop shooting his gun in his yard because an infant in Garcia’s house was trying to sleep,  according to The New York Times.

“The suspect said something along the lines of, ‘It’s his property, he’ll do whatever he pleased on his property,'” Capers said, according to Fox News.

“The man went back into the house. Next thing they know, he’s walking up the driveway with rifle in hand,” Capers said.

Garcia’s wife was the first to die as she stood near the entrance of the house, according to the Times, Garcia said he fled from the shooter after his wife was killed

“I thought he was going to follow me. But after he couldn’t catch me, he went back to the house to finish them off,” he said.

“I came back for my two children. They were hiding in the closet. The two women protecting them when they died — they were hugging them,” he said.

Carlos Ramirez, Garcia’s brother, said the women who died were protecting a 6-week-old boy and a 3-year-old girl. Both survived.

Capers said the killings were methodical.

“Everybody that was shot was shot from the neck up, almost execution-style,” he said.

The dead were listed as Garcia’s wife, Sonia Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Juliza Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

