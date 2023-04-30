Texas Sheriff Shares Chilling Info About Mexican Man Wanted for Murder of Five

With a manhunt under way for the man police want to arrest in connection with the deaths of five Hondurans Friday night, it was revealed that the suspect had been deported multiple times.

Police are seeking Francisco Oropeza, 38, a Mexican national, in connection with the slayings of five people in Cleveland, Texas, which is northeast of Houston.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Sunday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials had deported Oropeza three times, the last being in 2016, according to Breitbart.

Breitbart sought details on Oropeza’s immigration history, but had not received a reply from ICE as of Sunday afternoon.

Here are the newest images of Francisco Oropesa and a prominent tattoo on his left forearm. Going forward, the subject’s last name will be spelled “Oropesa” to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems. This remains a fluid investigation. #ClevelandTXShooting pic.twitter.com/ZWUu0FqoMF — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 30, 2023

Although police searched for Oropeza, he remains at large.

“He is out there, and he’s a threat to the community,” James Smith, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston office, said Saturday, according to The Washington Post.

Oropeza “could be anywhere” within 10 to 20 square miles, Smith said.

Do you think Trump helped secure the border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

MANHUNT: Deputies are searching for Francisco Oropeza,38, in San Jacinto County. He is wanted for killing 5 people, injuring 3 others. The youngest 8-years-old. If you see him you should call 911 immediately. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/djySW8mq0m — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) April 29, 2023

Friday’s incident began late at night when Wilson Garcia asked Oropeza to stop shooting his gun in his yard because an infant in Garcia’s house was trying to sleep, according to The New York Times.

“The suspect said something along the lines of, ‘It’s his property, he’ll do whatever he pleased on his property,'” Capers said, according to Fox News.

“The man went back into the house. Next thing they know, he’s walking up the driveway with rifle in hand,” Capers said.

Garcia’s wife was the first to die as she stood near the entrance of the house, according to the Times, Garcia said he fled from the shooter after his wife was killed

“I thought he was going to follow me. But after he couldn’t catch me, he went back to the house to finish them off,” he said.

“I came back for my two children. They were hiding in the closet. The two women protecting them when they died — they were hugging them,” he said.

Carlos Ramirez, Garcia’s brother, said the women who died were protecting a 6-week-old boy and a 3-year-old girl. Both survived.

Capers said the killings were methodical.

“Everybody that was shot was shot from the neck up, almost execution-style,” he said.

The dead were listed as Garcia’s wife, Sonia Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Juliza Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.