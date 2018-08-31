SECTIONS
Culture Education US News
Print

Texas Refuses To Pay for Illegal Immigrant Children’s Education

A Border Patrol agent apprehends four illegal immigrants shortly after they crossed the border from Mexico into the United StatesLoren Elliott / AFP / Getty Images A Border Patrol agent apprehends illegal immigrants shortly after they crossed the border from Mexico into the United States (Loren Elliott / AFP / Getty Images)

By The Western Journal
at 10:20am
Print

Texas won’t use state funding to educate immigrant children housed in federal detention, which one shelter operator says is jeopardizing partnerships with school districts along the U.S.-Mexico border and will come at the expense of the kids in custody.

The Texas Education Agency told a charter school group that local schools that want to serve migrant students in federal custody can’t do so with state education funding, according to a letter obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

Earlier this month, The Associated Press reported that school leaders in San Benito, Texas, reached out to a nearby migrant shelter and agreed to send 19 bilingual teachers and other resources. The small school district had hoped to receive nearly $3 million in additional state funding by including the shelter’s students in enrollment numbers, but the shelter’s private operator, Southwest Key, canceled the agreement, meaning all teachers will leave the shelter, said Salvador Cavazos, the nonprofit’s vice president for education services.

“I think the ones that ultimately are affected adversely are the youth that are in the shelters,” Cavazos told the Chronicle. “Because we’re in a partnership, we would have been able to provide additional resources, partner with credit-bearing institutions, provide grades and help them achieve credits go to other public schools.”

The wave of minors who have crossed the southern border into the U.S. has raised questions about what role, if any, states should play in educating them.

TRENDING: NY Governor Calls ICE Agents ‘Thugs,’ Gets Reality Check from Former ICE Director

In a statement, Texas officials said it is the federal government’s responsibility.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requires school-aged children housed in shelters to have their educational needs assessed within three days of arrival, to receive six hours of structured instruction on weekdays and to receive special education services if they are eligible.

Texas officials say schools still could voluntarily provide help to shelters. But school leaders across the state say their schools have been dealing with declining state funding for years, which makes it impractical to pay to provide services to students who aren’t technically enrolled in their districts.

The AP has reached out to public school districts in 61 U.S. cities that are home to youth immigrant shelters. Among the 50 that responded, most said they had no contact with the shelter or federal program authorities.

Do you think Texas made the right decision?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Officials in some cities in non-border states, including Camden, New Jersey, said they only recently discovered the existence of migrant shelters in their communities.

Many noted that they would educate all children regardless of immigration status, as required by law, if their families or legal guardians sought enrollment on their campuses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Lindsey Graham/Donald TrumpMark Reinstein/Shutterstock/ Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Lindsey Graham Reveals Powerful Message Trump Gave Him After McCain Eulogy

The Western Journal

Deadly bus crash in New MexicoP West Region / Twitter

Head-On Crash Between Bus and Semi Truck Kills at Least 7

Randy DeSoto

Candace OwensFox News / YouTube

Candace Owens Digs Up Old Obama Quote on Immigration That Goes Viral

Jack Davis

First lady Melania Trump during a tree-planting ceremony outside the White HouseCBS News screenshot

Down-to-Earth Melania Wows in Gorgeous Outfit, Then Does Garden Work Herself

Terry Ray

John McCainKrista Kennell/ Shutterstock

Opinion: What Do McCain’s Final Words Say About Him?

Chris Agee

Donald Trump and the CNN logoYouTube screenshot/WikiMedia

CNN Releases Official Statement Attacking Trump — ‘Make No Mistake, Mr. President’

Savannah Pointer

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a town hall-style campaign stop Wednesday in Amarillo.

Watch: Ted Cruz Shuts Down Anti-Gun Heckler with Clever Comparison

Steven Beyer

Google

Biblical Mystery Solved: Archaeologists Unearth Site of Jesus’ First Miracle

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.