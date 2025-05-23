'The Most Embarrassing Sports Clip in History': Angel Reese Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons in Blowout Loss

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese dominated social media after Thursday night’s blowout loss to the New York Liberty, but not in the way the brash-taking star usually likes.

Over at Outkick, the show Reese put on early in the game was described as “futility that would embarrass an AAU girls’ basketball squad.”

The stat sheets noted that early in the first quarter, Reese pulled down five offensive rebounds in 19-seconds, Fox News reported.

But that does not fully explain what led one commentator to write, “This may be the most embarrassing sports clip in history.”

That’s because most of her rebounds were from her own misses, as Reese scrambled like a waterbug to throw up a brick, grab the rebound, and then repeat the process, with a couple of blocked attempts to alter the monotony.

The series of Reese failing to capitalize on her own missed shots finally ended when Reese threw the ball to Kia Nurse, who missed a three-pointer, with Reese unable to grab that rebound.

“Angel Reese has middle school boy’s basketball level offensive skill. The fact that anyone gets paid for this is crazy to me,” Clay Travis commented on X.

Angel Reese has middle school boy’s basketball level offensive skill. The fact that anyone gets paid for this is crazy to me: pic.twitter.com/GaSRIX0vmz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 23, 2025





The game ended with Reese going 0-for-8 from the floor and getting only two points from the free throw line. Although she ended up with 12 rebounds, five came in how own dizzying array of misses.

Jason Whitlock dubbed the sequence “Angel Reese doing Angel Reese things.”

The game was the first since 2021 in which Reese did not make a basket. She had gone 136 games since going 0 of 6 for Maryland when it lost to Texas in 2021, according to ESPN.

I just can’t quite figure out why Angel Reese isn’t as popular as Caitlin Clark… Who doesn’t like to watch this? pic.twitter.com/mK71OS7EIp — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) May 23, 2025

The Liberty, meanwhile, set a WNBA regular season record by sinking 19 three-pointers.

The Sporting News added one more stat to the pile.

Angel Reese vs New York: 2 PTS

12 REB (8 OREB)

5 TOV

0-8 FG Eight misses. Eight offensive boards. pic.twitter.com/5uqth7SWoH — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 23, 2025



Reese had “the most offensive rebounds without a made field goal in WNBA history” on Thursday, it wrote.

“Her 5-for-14 in the season opener looks like a strong shooting night now,” the Sporting News report snarked.

