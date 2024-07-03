Thousands of Californians Forced to Flee as Freak Disaster Ravages Through Their Homes

A massive wildfire continued ripping through parts of northern California on Wednesday.

The Thompson Fire has led to evacuation orders for about 28,000 people, according to KNTV.

The fire had burned through more than 3,000 acres, destroyed four structures and was threatening 12,000 more, Cal Fire said.

The city of Oroville, about 70 miles north of Sacramento, declared a state of emergency Tuesday night, according to Forbes.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Butte County on Wednesday.

California has already experienced 2,800 wildfires to date this year, burning a total of 134,000 acres.

Even as this new fire erupted, the Basin Fire in Fresno County remains only partially contained after burning almost 14,000 acres

More than 500 firefighters, along with 50 firetrucks and six helicopters, were fighting the blaze, the Butte County Fire Department said, according to The Guardian,

So heartbreaking 💔 praying for Oroville #ThompsonFire pic.twitter.com/pRVj7A5CBV — Jdubs WOKE AF ✍️💪🌊 (@JdubsWoke) July 3, 2024

As the fire roared, much of California was preparing to bake in a heatwave that will bring triple-digit temperatures to the state.

High temperatures in Sacramento could reach between 105 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit through Sunday.

“This is going to be a severe, prolonged, potentially record-breaking heatwave that may have large impacts for much of California,” climate scientist Dr. Daniel Swain said.

“It just isn’t going to cool off — even at night,” Swain said.

More than 3,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers were without power due to the fire and shutoffs to prevent live wires that are downed from sparking, according to KTXL.

#ThompsonFire update from NorthOps The fire remains 3,002 acres and 0% contained, burning in the grass and oak woodland. Fire behavior remains active with uphill and wind-driven runs. A continued threat remains to structures, powerlines, Lake Oroville Dam, historical and… pic.twitter.com/3KKz4kiqq6 — firevalleyphoto (@firevalleyphoto) July 3, 2024



Four firefighters have been injured while battling the Thompson Fire, KCRA-TV reported.

