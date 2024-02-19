Share
The Time Toby Keith Proved to Be More Than Just a Country Star

 By Michael Austin  February 19, 2024 at 12:21pm
On Feb. 5 of this year, beloved country legend Toby Keith died peacefully in his sleep at the end of a two-year battle with stomach cancer.

In the weeks since, many have taken the time to honor and pay homage to the performer’s astounding legacy.

As fans of Keith continue to do so, it bears remembering that legacy included far more than just country music — it included two fan-favorite movies as well.

The most notable of these was 2008’s “Beer For My Horses,” an action-comedy that starred Keith as a vigilante sheriff looking to save the love of his life from a dangerous cartel leader.

Have you seen these two movies?
Actor Rodney Carrington plays Keith’s goofy partner and the comic relief of the film. Also filling out the cast is singer Ted Nugent as a fellow deputy wielding a bow and arrow, actress Claire Forlani as Keith’s love interest and country star Willie Nelson as the leader of a traveling circus.



While the film was not exactly a hit with critics, it was with audiences.

“Beer For My Horses” holds a very rotten zero percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (albeit from only eight critics), whereas the audience score — with 5,000-plus ratings — stands at a respectable 62 percent.

In addition to that zany action flick, Keith also starred in 2006’s “Broken Bridges.”

Unlike “Beer For My Horses,” “Broken Bridges” was a through-and-through heart-tugging drama. Take a look at the trailer here.

In the film, Keith plays a washed-up country star returning home after a tragedy strikes his family. After years of touring, upon his return, Keith’s character meets his daughter for the very first time.

Keith’s fellow country legend pal Willie Nelson joined him yet again for another cinematic outing this time. The cast also included legendary actor Burt Reynolds, actress Kelly Preston and singer/songwriter Lindsey Haun.

Much like “Beer For My Horses,” this one was more of a hit with fans than critics.

The film boasts a five percent critics score and a whopping 87 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

For Toby Keith fans who miss the country legend but haven’t yet seen his movies, now is as good a time as any to do so.

Sure, they have flaws, but they also have something powerful that most movies don’t — country legend Toby Keith.

Conversation