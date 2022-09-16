Parler Share
News
People shopping at a supermarket in Santa Monica
People shop at a supermarket in Santa Monica, California, on Sept. 13, 2022. (Apu Gomes / AFP via Getty Images)

Top Clinton, Obama Economist: U.S. Under Biden Has a 'Serious Inflation Problem'

 By Casey Harper  September 16, 2022 at 9:34am
Parler Share

Two top economists from Democratic presidential administrations are raising the alarm about inflation even as the President Joe Biden touts its progress on the issue.

Lawrence Summers, who served as Secretary of the Treasury for President Bill Clinton and Director of National Economic Council for President Barack Obama, pointed to the latest consumer price inflation data, saying the U.S. “has a serious inflation problem.”

“Core inflation is higher this month than for the quarter, higher this quarter than last quarter, higher this half of the year than the previous one, and higher last year than the previous one,” Summers said.

“Median inflation used to be a favorite indicator for team transitory. This month it was at its highest ever reading.”

Harvard Professor and former Chair of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisors Jason Furman took to Twitter to evaluate the same data point.

Trending:
Harry and Meghan Get Bad News About Their Family's Status from the King: Report

“I don’t think [CPI components are] as useful as looking at core or median or other underlying concepts,” he wrote.

“But [for what it’s worth], the ‘other’ bar that was (slightly) reassuring in 2021 was tied for the worst it has been,” he added, referring to a chart showing core consumer price increases were now not being driven as much by outlier factors like the pandemic or automobile prices, which rose in part because of a chip shortage.

Is high inflation Biden's fault?

Furman also said it is possible we will see stagflation, which is when slow growth, high inflation and high unemployment coexist.

“Over the next two years I see a path to stagflation with inflation staying > 4% and the unemployment rate rising above 6%,” Furman wrote on Twitter. “It is POSSIBLE. But I don’t think it’s a PLAUSIBLE best guess. Is not my 50th percentile of outcomes. Is it yours?”

Related:
Not Seen Since 2008 - Major Real Estate Company Releases Biden Economy Forecast

Other economists have raised concerns as well, saying that the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to rein in inflation will likely have significant economic consequences.

“Today’s disappointing consumer price numbers now leave the Federal Reserve with little option but to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points at its policy meeting next week,” said Desmond Lachman, an economic expert at the American Enterprise Institute. “That in turn heightens the chances of a hard economic landing by early next year.

“Not only will the Fed’s continued hawkish monetary policy stance cause the US equity and housing market bubbles to burst at a faster pace. It will also compound a difficult economic situation abroad by further boosting the US dollar and by accelerating the pace of capital repatriation from the emerging market economies.”

Summers said the Fed may not be able to get inflation under control on its current path.

“With core inflation running above 7 percent this month and likely, given rent behavior, to remain elevated, I fear it is unlikely that a peak Fed funds rate around 4 will be enough to restore 2 percent inflation,” he said.

 A version of this article appeared first at The Center Square.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Casey Harper
The Center Square was launched in May 2019 to fulfill the need for high-quality statehouse and statewide news across the United States. The focus of our work is state- and local-level government and economic reporting. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues. As a result of this approach, our readers are better informed about the focus of state and local government and its cost to the citizens whose tax dollars fund governmental decisions.
The Center Square was launched in May 2019 to fulfill the need for high-quality statehouse and statewide news across the United States.

The focus of our work is state- and local-level government and economic reporting. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues. As a result of this approach, our readers are better informed about the focus of state and local government and its cost to the citizens whose tax dollars fund governmental decisions.

The Center Square is staffed by editors and reporters with extensive professional journalism experience. We engage readers with essential news, data and analysis – delivered with velocity, frequency and consistency.

We distribute our journalism through three main channels at no cost to our partners or readers: a newswire service to legacy publishers and broadcasters, TheCenterSquare.com, and social media.

The Center Square is a project of the 501(c)(3) Franklin News Foundation, headquartered in Chicago.




Top Clinton, Obama Economist: U.S. Under Biden Has a 'Serious Inflation Problem'
Guaranteed Income Programs Quietly Popping Up Around the Country; Here's Why They Won't Work
Plaintiffs Win Key Victory Over Air Force in Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit
Why Is Katie Hobbs Willing to Be the First Gubernatorial Candidate in 20 Years to a Refuse State-Sanctioned Debate Offer?
Big Brother: Credit Card Companies To Begin Tracking Your Gun, Ammo Purchases
See more...

Conversation