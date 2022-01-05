Share
Commentary

Top Immunologist Points Out the Silver Lining to the Omicron Surge That May 'End the Pandemic'

 By Randy DeSoto  January 5, 2022 at 6:26am
Share

A top immunologist is predicting that due to the highly infectious nature of the COVID-19 omicron variant and the natural immunity it will likely induce to those who recover, an end to the pandemic may be in sight.

“We’re now in a totally different phase,” Monica Gandhi, an immunologist at the University of California, San Francisco, told Bloomberg.

“I hope this variant creates profound immunity in the population,” she added. “It will hopefully end the pandemic.”

The severity of sickness caused by the coronavirus is likely to be ebbing too, Bloomberg reported, noting “data from the past week suggest that a combination of widespread immunity and numerous mutations have resulted in a virus that causes far less severe disease than previous iterations.”

Axios reported Tuesday, “A series of preliminary studies suggest that cellular immunity elicited by vaccines or prior COVID infections remains effective against the Omicron variant.”

Trending:
Millionaire Hillary Clinton Gets Blasted on Twitter After Making Shady Monetary Request

“This form of immunity is associated with protection against severe disease. That means that while vaccinated people or those with prior infections are significantly less protected against Omicron infection, they’re unlikely to become seriously ill,” the news outlet added.

The information shows that many, many Americans are going to get infected, but they will likely not become seriously ill and will have the added benefit of natural immunity, if they did not before.

This is what vaccine scientist Dr. Robert Malone characterized as “good news” during an appearance on the Fox News program “The Ingraham Angle” just before Christmas.

Malone helped invent the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines.

Do you think omicron could be the key to ending the pandemic?

“Omicron blows right through the vaccines and through the triple jab,” he told Fox host Laura Ingraham, referring to the two-round initial shots and the booster.

“Now here’s the good news,” Malone continued. “The number of deaths from omicron worldwide is less than 10 [by] my last count.”

“If you believe in a God, this looks an awful lot like a Christmas present,” the doctor said, pointing out that rather than going into the deep lungs as delta and other prior variants do, which can lead to serious illness, omicron has shifted to the upper airway, indicating the virus is weakening.

It’s also acting as a kind of natural vaccination, he said.

“So the good news with omicron is very low disease, highly infectious. It looks an awful lot to the experienced vaccinologist like a live-attenuated virus vaccine that you might design for purpose,” he contended. “It’s going to elicit a strong mucosal immune response.”

Related:
Narrative Smasher Dr. Malone Reveals How the Medical Community Has Felt About Fauci 'for Decades'

“This is about as good as we could possibly want right now in terms of outcomes.”



Appearing again on the “Ingraham Angle” Monday night, Malone highlighted how infectious the omicron variant is.

“The thing is with omicron, it has a reproductive coefficient — now that’s fancy medical epidemiology talk — but it has a reproductive coefficient, with a measure of infectiveness that’s in the range of measles. It’s in the seven to 10 range,” he said.

In other words one infected person will, on average, spread it to seven to 10 more people.

He explained on Joe Rogan’s podcast last week, by comparison, the average rate of transmission for delta was five to six people.

“We’re all going to get infected,” Malone said. “Probably the only ones that won’t have some degree of symptoms from this in the United States are going to be the ones that have natural immunity. Still, a fraction of those are going to get infected.”

Malone’s observation about the infectiousness of omicron appears to be playing out.

The New York Times tracker shows the number of COVID cases topped 1 million on Monday for the first time since the pandemic began.

The highest previous nationwide spike in January 2021 was approximately 250,000 in one day.

However, Reuters reported last week that COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the U.S. are “comparatively” low even as omicron surges.

A study out of South Africa, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, concluded patients admitted to hospitals during the country’s omicron-dominant fourth wave of COVID were 73 percent less likely to have severe disease than patients admitted during the delta-dominant third wave.

Additionally, The New York Times pointed out the omicron wave has passed quickly through South Africa with no major increase in deaths.

So here’s hoping, and even daring to believe, the COVID pandemic may finally be coming to an end thanks to omicron.

Maybe, as Malone suggests, it’s God’s vaccination plan.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Top Immunologist Points Out the Silver Lining to the Omicron Surge That May 'End the Pandemic'
Rove Explains Why Pelosi Is on Her Way Out and Predicts How Big GOP Win in '22 Midterms Could Be
Cost of an Open Border: Tragedy Strikes After Allegedly Drunk Migrant Driving 110 MPH Slams Into MO Man
Navy SEALs Win Major Legal Victory Against Vaccine Mandate, Injunction Issued
Report: 2022 Midterms Will Be a Huge Win for GOP No Matter What
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!